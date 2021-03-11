What is the relevance of Kautilya’s broad thematic economic principles in today’s times? Delving into India’s rich economic and philosophical heritage via ‘Arthshastra’, Sriram Balasubramanian’s ‘Kautilyanomics for Modern Times’ seeks to answer this. The book aims to provide a structure and a context for Kautilya’s economic thoughts; examine the relevance of his works today; and do it in a way that a lay reader can follow and grasp easily.

Anchoring Change Edited by Vikram Singh Mehta & Others. HarperCollins. Pages 380. Rs 699

When talking about the progress that India has made in the 75 years since Independence, we often talk about the great many things we haven’t achieved. What we do not reflect on are the micro successes and the many examples of hugely impactful interventions that have shifted the needle of society in positive directions. ‘Anchoring Change’ revisits these examples of civic action and explores their relevance for the future of India. The book aims at shifting the conversation from failures to successes.

In the Name of the Lord: A Nun’s Tell-All by Sister Lucy Kalapura. Translated by Nandakumar K. HarperCollins. Pages 226. Rs 399

As women continue to hesitate to report the sexual misconduct they face at home, at workplaces and in society, Sister Lucy Kalapura’s memoir of taking on the all-powerful Catholic church all by herself will inspire many to speak up. Cast out of her congregation, she reveals what it was like for her to want to dedicate herself to faith and service but to instead be confronted with sexual abuse in the church. She makes a case for reforming the priest-dominated culture in the Christian world.

Laws of the Sikh Gurdwaras in India by Kashmir Singh. Singh Brothers. Pages 423. Rs 750

An easily understandable commentary on the managements of Sikh gurdwaras, ‘Laws of the Sikh Gurdwaras in India’ is Dr Kashmir Singh’s new book. It incorporates up-to-date description of the statutes and rules governing the gurdwaras across the country, along with reference to the latest legislative and judicial developments. The analytical, critical and comparative study also comments on the political interference in administration of the gurdwaras and its implications.