Famous for his oratory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has, through most of his life, taken the recourse of pen and paper to express his innermost thoughts and musings. His poems, originally written in Gujarati, have now been translated into English by film historian Bhawna Somaaya. ‘Letters to Self’ is a compilation of his ruminations on an array of subjects, ranging from the beauty of nature to the pressures and trials of life. These poems were first published in 2007.
Known as the father of folk renaissance in India, Jamini Roy’s work blended the traditional Indian idiom with western art style, talking rural art to the global. The monograph explores the remarkable career of one of the most significant painters of the 20th century. ‘Jamini Roy: A Painter Who Revisited the Roots’ is aimed at inspiring young readers and acquainting them with the artist whose works have been a part of Bengal’s visual culture for long.
The Constitution has been regarded as a rather dense tome to be unraveled by judges, lawyers and students of law and political science. But amid rising curiosity about our laws and their interpretation, this volume looks to assess the working of the Constitution, both through the courts as well as on the ground. In essays by judges, lawyers, academics, activists, politicians, among others, the book attempts to demystify the Constitution, demonstrating how it has worked, its strengths and weaknesses.
‘The business of business is business’ — while maximising profits has been the mantra of managers, CSR is the buzzword today, from corporate boardrooms and industry body forums, to government offices, NGO premises and media rooms. But how does one understand a concept that has no universally accepted definition? How does one contextualise CSR in the framework of larger debates regarding the ethical, environmental and social responsibilities of business? ‘Doing Good’ hopes to provide answers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS
A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...