Famous for his oratory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has, through most of his life, taken the recourse of pen and paper to express his innermost thoughts and musings. His poems, originally written in Gujarati, have now been translated into English by film historian Bhawna Somaaya. ‘Letters to Self’ is a compilation of his ruminations on an array of subjects, ranging from the beauty of nature to the pressures and trials of life. These poems were first published in 2007.

Jamini Roy: A Painter Who Revisited the Roots by Anuradha Ghosh. Niyogi Books. Pages 180. Rs 299

Known as the father of folk renaissance in India, Jamini Roy’s work blended the traditional Indian idiom with western art style, talking rural art to the global. The monograph explores the remarkable career of one of the most significant painters of the 20th century. ‘Jamini Roy: A Painter Who Revisited the Roots’ is aimed at inspiring young readers and acquainting them with the artist whose works have been a part of Bengal’s visual culture for long.

The Working of the Indian Constitution Edited by Arghya Sengupta & Omita Goyal. India International Centre. Pages 335. Rs 250

The Constitution has been regarded as a rather dense tome to be unraveled by judges, lawyers and students of law and political science. But amid rising curiosity about our laws and their interpretation, this volume looks to assess the working of the Constitution, both through the courts as well as on the ground. In essays by judges, lawyers, academics, activists, politicians, among others, the book attempts to demystify the Constitution, demonstrating how it has worked, its strengths and weaknesses.

Doing Good: Navigating the CSR Maze by Meena Raghunathan. HarperCollins. Pages 295. Rs 599

‘The business of business is business’ — while maximising profits has been the mantra of managers, CSR is the buzzword today, from corporate boardrooms and industry body forums, to government offices, NGO premises and media rooms. But how does one understand a concept that has no universally accepted definition? How does one contextualise CSR in the framework of larger debates regarding the ethical, environmental and social responsibilities of business? ‘Doing Good’ hopes to provide answers.