‘The Mahabharata’ has an exalted place among our epics, but its final books have been more often than not neglected in both South Asian and European scholarly tradition, perhaps because of their darkness and their unresolved ethical challenges. Wendy Doniger’s latest work is a translation of the last four books of the total 18. As the translator says, the storytellers have generally ‘underrated the high emotion, mythological inventiveness, metaphysical complexities, and conflicted characters that animate the last books [which]... tell a unified and self-bounded story of their own’. Doniger renders the complex narrative in exceedingly lucid prose, making for an absorbing story.

Reform Nation by Gautam Chikermane. HarperCollins. Pages 375. Rs 799

A story of India’s economic reforms, its rise as a regional power, its aspiration to rid itself of poverty, create wealth, jobs, healthcare, education, prosperity — ‘Reform Nation’ is a reference book on India’s economic history since Independence. The author analyses all major economic reforms crafted by six successive PMs — from PV Narasimha Rao to Narendra Modi — since the economic reforms were initiated in 1991. Analysing each aspect of this journey, the constraints and convictions of each government as it treaded the challenging path of reforms, he shows how we got here, and what it will take to move into the next phase of economic reform.

IIC Quarterly Edited by Omita Goyal. India International Centre. Pages 188. Rs 125

The latest IIC Quarterly brings together a host of issues and concerns. It delves into 75 years of India’s Independence, the 50th anniversary of the initiation of diplomatic relations with Bangladesh, the Taliban coming to power in Afghanistan. Mridula Mukherjee’s essay examines the role of Nehru, Gandhi and Patel in the freedom movement. Lord Bhikhu Parekh examines Gandhi’s relevance. A photo essay by Manoj Kumar Jain with text by Nandini Sundar is haunting. Other contributors include former ambassador IP Khosla, historian Rajmohan Gandhi and filmmaker Partha Chatterjee, among others.

The Vanguards of Azad Hind Fauj by Gayathri Ponvannan. Penguin Random House. Pages 256. Rs 250

A 16-year-old freedom fighter burning British goods and sabotaging trains finds herself in the middle of war — as a foot soldier of the Indian National Army. And suddenly, the war, which had once seemed a distant thrill, becomes a horrific reality. Packed with adventures of teenagers as they join military boot camps, and set off on the most exciting journey of their lives, ‘The Vanguards of Azad Hind’ is an ode to the Azad Hind Fauj and its women’s unit, the Rani of Jhansi regiment. Its soldiers proved to be trailblazers with their feisty passion to fight for India’s freedom.