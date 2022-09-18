Bringing together multiple sources on the myriad funeral rituals of India is Devdutt Pattanaik’s new book. It explores the many concepts around death across the spectrum of Hindu mythology. Why do Hindus feed their ancestors? Why is burning the dead preferred to the building of tombs? Are Swarga and Naraka not Hindu equivalents of Heaven and Hell? In answering such questions, the book aims to become a simplified and accessible version of the vast knowledge that is out there.

When I Met the Mama Bear: A Forest Guard’s Story by Prerna Singh Bindra. Speaking Tiger. Pages 76. Rs 250

Priya, a single mother, doesn’t have your regular 9 to 5 job. A forest guard, she lives away from the family, with wild animals for neighbours — all for her daughter. So, when one night she and her colleagues find mama bear agitated because her cubs are stranded on top of a tree, she thinks of her own little cub and decides to help. Lucid writing by Prerna Singh Bindra, accompanied by rich illustrations from Maya Ramaswamy, make the book a treat for young readers.

Unparenting: Sharing Awkward Truths With Curious Kids by Reema Ahmad. Penguin Random House. Pages 232. Rs 299

From anxiety to exploration, from fear to understanding, from anger to acceptance — ‘Unparenting’ is Reema Ahmad’s journey as a confused single parent. It is an attempt at exploring parental attitudes towards addressing sensitive issues with kids — attitudes ingrained in us through culture and habit. The idea is to free parents of the notions of how one is supposed to react in tricky situations. She suggests letting the children take the lead, with the parents following them, learning.