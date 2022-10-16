About two decades ago, thousands of Bangaloreans gathered on the streets to save a park. ‘Cubbon Park: The Green Heart of Bengaluru’ is the story of that breathing space in the ever-evolving city. Inaugurated in 1870, Cubbon Park is spread over 100 acres. It encompasses granite outcrops, lush greenery, wide avenues and government buildings. Author Roopa Pai , a true-blue Bangalorean, attempts to decode its enduring appeal. Historical sketches trace the story of not just the park, but that of Mysore state and the city itself. She writes of the open music spaces it once hosted, its diverse flora and fauna, the powerful waiting to gobble it up, and the citizen activists who tirelessly protect it.

Journey To The Throne by Vani Mahesh. HarperCollins. Pages 296. Rs 399

The Gupta period is hailed as the golden era of Indian history, but most of us know only about two illustrious rulers, Samudragupta and Chandragupta. Set in the early 4th century, Vani Mahesh’s ‘Journey to the Throne’ turns the arc lights towards the turbulent relationship the latter shared with his brother Ramagupta. While Chandra is the ideal prince, hardworking and able, Prince Rama is the proverbial prodigal son who leans towards a life of luxury. Chandra is trapped in a web of deceit by his jealous elder brother and has to fight several battles to the throne. This universal story of sibling rivalry is fraught with deceit, intrigue and untold drama.

India’s Quest for Sustainable Farming and Healthy Food by Bharat Dogra & Kumar Gautam. Vitasta. Pages 301. Rs 495

From surging production costs and rising debts to landlessness, growing corporate control and strong pressures to introduce genetically modified crops — the issues before the farm sector are many. In their book, journalist Bharat Dogra and economics teacher Kumar Gautam suggest that the way forward is ecologically protective farming which can also help to reduce costs of farmers by increasing self-reliance and by protecting resources like soil and water. Sustainability of farming systems, welfare of ordinary farmers, and food security need to be put at the centre of any policy and planning to resolve the food, farming and environmental crises, the authors insist.

The Secret of Leifeng Pagoda by Ruby Gupta. Vishwakarma Publications. Pages 280. Rs 399

Eminent nano-expert and part-time sleuth Prof Shantanu Bose is back to solving a case, but this one involves the mysterious death of his friend, an engineer. Delving into the case, he uncovers a series of inexplicable deaths connecting the nuclear and defence establishments of India. The trail leads to medieval Chinese bazaars, ancient temples and lofty pagodas. The CIA has long been on a similar trail, involving international espionage. Prof Bose deduces a diabolical plan to execute one of the biggest terror plots in the world and he, along with Indian and US elite security officials, race against time to defuse the fiendish plot. Will they succeed? Grab the book by Ruby Gupta.