 Backflap : The Tribune India

Backflap

Backflap

Cubbon Park: The Green Heart of Bengaluru by Roopa Pai. Speaking Tiger. Pages 184. Rs 499



About two decades ago, thousands of Bangaloreans gathered on the streets to save a park. ‘Cubbon Park: The Green Heart of Bengaluru’ is the story of that breathing space in the ever-evolving city. Inaugurated in 1870, Cubbon Park is spread over 100 acres. It encompasses granite outcrops, lush greenery, wide avenues and government buildings. Author Roopa Pai , a true-blue Bangalorean, attempts to decode its enduring appeal. Historical sketches trace the story of not just the park, but that of Mysore state and the city itself. She writes of the open music spaces it once hosted, its diverse flora and fauna, the powerful waiting to gobble it up, and the citizen activists who tirelessly protect it.

Journey To The Throne

by Vani Mahesh.

HarperCollins.

Pages 296.

Rs 399

The Gupta period is hailed as the golden era of Indian history, but most of us know only about two illustrious rulers, Samudragupta and Chandragupta. Set in the early 4th century, Vani Mahesh’s ‘Journey to the Throne’ turns the arc lights towards the turbulent relationship the latter shared with his brother Ramagupta. While Chandra is the ideal prince, hardworking and able, Prince Rama is the proverbial prodigal son who leans towards a life of luxury. Chandra is trapped in a web of deceit by his jealous elder brother and has to fight several battles to the throne. This universal story of sibling rivalry is fraught with deceit, intrigue and untold drama.

India’s Quest for Sustainable Farming and Healthy Food

by Bharat Dogra & Kumar Gautam.

Vitasta.

Pages 301.

Rs 495

From surging production costs and rising debts to landlessness, growing corporate control and strong pressures to introduce genetically modified crops — the issues before the farm sector are many. In their book, journalist Bharat Dogra and economics teacher Kumar Gautam suggest that the way forward is ecologically protective farming which can also help to reduce costs of farmers by increasing self-reliance and by protecting resources like soil and water. Sustainability of farming systems, welfare of ordinary farmers, and food security need to be put at the centre of any policy and planning to resolve the food, farming and environmental crises, the authors insist.

The Secret of Leifeng Pagoda

by Ruby Gupta.

Vishwakarma Publications.

Pages 280.

Rs 399

Eminent nano-expert and part-time sleuth Prof Shantanu Bose is back to solving a case, but this one involves the mysterious death of his friend, an engineer. Delving into the case, he uncovers a series of inexplicable deaths connecting the nuclear and defence establishments of India. The trail leads to medieval Chinese bazaars, ancient temples and lofty pagodas. The CIA has long been on a similar trail, involving international espionage. Prof Bose deduces a diabolical plan to execute one of the biggest terror plots in the world and he, along with Indian and US elite security officials, race against time to defuse the fiendish plot. Will they succeed? Grab the book by Ruby Gupta.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former minister Sunder Sham Arora for offering bribe

2
Punjab

Punjab: Verka to raise milk prices by Rs 2 per litre

3
Punjab

Lost in US eight months ago, wallet back with owner in Punjab's Batala

4
Haryana

Spurious drugs: Maiden Pharma 'forged' raw material test reports

5
Nation

Odisha government to abolish contractual hiring, regularise services of over 57,000 employees

6
Nation

CBI chargesheets DHFL’s former CMD, 74 others

7
Punjab

Coming up, affordable housing policy in Punjab

8
Nation

'Effort to taint India's image': Govt trashes Global Hunger Index report

9
Nation

'Pak is one of the most dangerous nations': Biden

10
World

There are few obstacles in Elon Musk's ‘super app’ plan for Twitter

Don't Miss

View All
2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh will not get a penny; here is why
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Top News

Xi Jinping warns China will not renounce use of force to unify Taiwan; vows to strengthen military

Xi Jinping warns China will not renounce use of force to unify Taiwan; vows to strengthen military

Xi also stressed on further modernising national defence and...

Fundamentals of Indian economy good; rupee holding its ground: Sitharaman

Rupee is not sliding, dollar is strengthening: FM Sitharaman

Says inflation is at a manageable level

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former minister Sundar Sham Arora for offering bribe

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former minister Sunder Sham Arora for offering bribe

The Bureau is learnt to have recovered the bribe money

Kharge vs Tharoor on Monday as Congress set for non-Gandhi president after 24 years; results on Oct 19

Kharge vs Tharoor on Monday as Congress set for non-Gandhi president after 24 years; results on Oct 19

Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form e...

Excise policy ‘scam’: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on Monday

Excise policy ‘scam’: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on Monday

CBI had registered an FIR in August against Sisodia and 14 o...


Cities

View All

Lawyers occupy deceased advocate’s office ‘illegally’ in Amritsar

Lawyers occupy deceased advocate's office 'illegally' in Amritsar

'Use crop residue to improve soil health'

Amritsar: Fire Dept inducts tallest hydraulic aerial ladder platform machine

RTI activist alleges Rs 175-cr fraud in AIT, seeks VB probe

Dietetics, nutrition division inaugurated at Guru Nanak Dev University

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Beauty contest raises Bathinda residents' hackles

Not paid, anganwari workers begin stir in Bathinda

Gaganjeet Bhullar wins maiden Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational title

Gaganjeet Bhullar wins maiden Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational title

Mohali police arrest 2 members of Bambiha gang; arms, ammunition recovered

Sector 4 park turned into golf practice area, residents fume

Take action against DCP, DSP: Panchkula court

Deadline draws near, yet no action visible

Excise policy ‘scam’: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on Monday

Excise policy ‘scam’: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on Monday

Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain are today's Bhagat Singh: Kejriwal on CBI summons in excise case

AAP has broken records of corruption set by Congress: BJP chief JP Nadda

AAP has started crumbling in Delhi, Punjab, says BJP Delhi incharge Baijayant Panda

29 airports, terminals named after eminent persons

3 more allottees win cases against Jalandhar Improvement Trust over poor services

3 more allottees win cases against Jalandhar Improvement Trust over poor services

NGO partners with Khalsa Aid to transform villages

Phagwara Senior Medical Officer writes to authorities about staff crunch

20 armed youths attack 2 cops in road rage incident

Nawanshahr gaushala gets solar power project

Now, get your police plaints solved on the spot in district

Now, get your police plaints solved on the spot in district

Damaged Pakhowal Road portions yet to be repaired

2 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Masked woman throws acid on TV mechanic

Councillor Sunny Bhalla gets clean chit

Encroachments removed after min’s visit to hospital

Encroachments removed after min’s visit to hospital

Dengue stings 20 more in district, count rises to 158

Science fair held at college

Dr Abdul Kalam remembered on birth anniversary