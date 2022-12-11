While scouring for food histories in India, Colleen Taylor Sen found herself intrigued by Ashoka and began exploring more about him. The result is her new book, ‘Ashoka and the Maurya Dynasty’. After conquering Kalinga in a bloody war in 261 BCE, Ashoka renounced violence. He spent the rest of his life propagating religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence in a multicultural society. The book throws light on the life, achievements and legacy of Ashoka and the Mauryas in politics throughout Southeast Asia, China and India, as well as in contemporary popular culture.

Bombay After Ayodhya: A City In Flux by Jitendra Dixit. HarperCollins. Pages 356. Rs 599

Jitendra Dixit grew up witnessing bloodshed on the streets of Mumbai as a result of communal riots, gang wars and terrorist attacks. The events triggered by the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya transformed Mumbai further. The transformation, he says, affected every aspect of the city. This book is his attempt at documenting this change. It chronicles how the past three decades have been a period of unprecedented flux in Mumbai. It also documents the change in the city’s character, from its physical appearance and civic issues, to real estate and politics.

As Good as My Word: A Memoir by KM Chandrasekhar. HarperCollins. Pages 312. Rs 599

KM Chandrasekhar served as the Union Cabinet Secretary from 2007 to 2011. In his illustrious career spanning over 40 years, he has seen, and done, it all. His autobiography, ‘As Good as My Word: A Memoir’, paints an intimate picture of the UPA government during one of its toughest phases and his own role in steering India through some of its severest crises and scams. It is an unsparingly honest and forthright account of the successes and failures of a civil servant, who successfully navigated challenging areas of public life.