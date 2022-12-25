Ashok Lahiri’s ‘India in Search of Glory’ is not only the story of India’s development since Independence and the policies followed, but also of the electoral logic of the policies and how that logic is changing with the transformation of Indians themselves. The book argues why India could not achieve more and what all it could have achieved. It paints a picture of its possible future and highlights the areas that need immediate attention.
The book is nothing but a series of letters written by an unnamed narrator to his daughter, but these letters weave a powerful story of longing, love and loss. The letters span the narrator’s life in India and England. Ultimately, however, these become a story about the new India, and how its economy can make, and then break a man who always wanted only to be no more — and no less — than a writer. Haunting and tender, ‘If I Could Tell’ speaks of hopes unfulfilled and promises unbroken.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos
The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...