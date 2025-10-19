DT
Home / Book Reviews / Backflap

Backflap

What’s on the shelves this week?

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:41 AM Oct 19, 2025 IST
This Garden of Weeds by V Sanjay Kumar. Bloomsbury. Pages 275. Rs 599
The art world is a walled garden that does not admit outsiders easily. But Salil Gupta wants to collect art and his daughter Nupur wants to be a curator. They shake up the auction business and make up a reality show set around the lives of chosen artists. It carries a million-dollar prize. Who can resist the lure of big money for wilful behaviour on camera? As the contest heats up, matters hurtle to a fatal denouement.

Doubles: Peace Pulao/The Forbidden Snacks Society by Vibha Batra | Menaka Raman. HarperCollins. Pages 276. Rs 499

When a series of mysterious events threaten to ruin the legacy of their grandparents’ restaurants, two competitors unite. The mystery plays out in the fictional town of Pasinabad. The other novella in this double-book takes place in The Temple of Mind and Body Excellence camp. The three protagonists find themselves in the middle of a rather sinister adventure. Does the terrible camp have another, more terrible, layer underneath?

Lonely People Meet by Sayantan Ghosh. Bloomsbury. Pages 216. Rs 399

A chance encounter between Karno, an aspiring young novelist, and Devaki transforms into a full-blown Delhi romance. However, a cryptic organisation arriving at his door reveals Devaki is not who she seems. To find the truth, he must navigate a shadowy world where people rent fabricated lives and pasts can be rewritten. What happens when the lines between real feelings and borrowed memories begin to blur... What if your perfect love seems nearly not real…

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

