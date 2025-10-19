The art world is a walled garden that does not admit outsiders easily. But Salil Gupta wants to collect art and his daughter Nupur wants to be a curator. They shake up the auction business and make up a reality show set around the lives of chosen artists. It carries a million-dollar prize. Who can resist the lure of big money for wilful behaviour on camera? As the contest heats up, matters hurtle to a fatal denouement.

Advertisement

When a series of mysterious events threaten to ruin the legacy of their grandparents’ restaurants, two competitors unite. The mystery plays out in the fictional town of Pasinabad. The other novella in this double-book takes place in The Temple of Mind and Body Excellence camp. The three protagonists find themselves in the middle of a rather sinister adventure. Does the terrible camp have another, more terrible, layer underneath?

Advertisement

A chance encounter between Karno, an aspiring young novelist, and Devaki transforms into a full-blown Delhi romance. However, a cryptic organisation arriving at his door reveals Devaki is not who she seems. To find the truth, he must navigate a shadowy world where people rent fabricated lives and pasts can be rewritten. What happens when the lines between real feelings and borrowed memories begin to blur... What if your perfect love seems nearly not real…