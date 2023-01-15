In the pursuit of a career, setting targets and pursuing them, people often take shortcuts, stepping on others’ toes to move up. They don’t realise that the values one upholds in life often carry over into work as well, and it is these values that describe a leader the best. In ‘The Heart of Work’, SV Nathan takes us through the length and breadth of his long career that defines work, success and happiness. Narrated in a non-preachy manner, this book would help readers discover their own anchors, unlock their true potential.

The Speaking Constitution by KG Kannabiran. HarperCollins. Pages 277. Rs 699

A translation of the oral memoir narrated by advocate and human rights activist KG Kannabiran (1929-2010), ‘The Speaking Constitution’ is reflective of his lifelong battle with the state and his work in the civil liberties movement in India. The book takes a close look at the functioning of the Constitution and the development of the idea of justice through the courts, mapping in the process a legal geography of civil liberties in India through the work of one of its most committed campaigners.

Dharmic Nation: Freeing Bharat. Remaking India by R Jagannathan. Rupa. Pages 225. Rs 595

R Jagannathan’s ‘Dharmic Nation’ is a call to all Indians to return to the challenges of rediscovering the path to dharma. Bharat’s uniqueness, he believes, is its dharmic character, held up by Hinduism and three other religions — Sikhism, Buddhism and Jainism — which were birthed here. Despite being home to more than a billion Hindus, he says, India faces threats both from those who want to dismantle this civilisation even as their own is falling apart from the excesses of wokeism, secularism and Islamism.