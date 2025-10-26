DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Book Reviews / Backflap

Backflap

What’s on the shelves this week?

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:50 AM Oct 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Liar Among Us by Bishhal Paull. Bloomsbury. Pages 296. Rs 499
Advertisement

This book is set in a fictional elite boarding school in the Sikkim valleys where secrets, politics and folklore collide. A boy goes missing. And when a chilling confession crackles through its underground radio, the campus erupts in paranoia. The book aims at capturing pressure and mental health.

Advertisement

68fccf00421fc Book Cover 01
The Serpent’s Tale by Sravana Borkataky-Varma, Anya Foxen. Penguin Random House. Pages 386. Rs 699

From its Sanskrit origins to its popularity in the West, the book traces the intricate global histories of Kundalini. The authors explore its symbolic link with the serpent, its fraught connections to sexuality, and its commercialisation in the name of yoga.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts