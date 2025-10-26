This book is set in a fictional elite boarding school in the Sikkim valleys where secrets, politics and folklore collide. A boy goes missing. And when a chilling confession crackles through its underground radio, the campus erupts in paranoia. The book aims at capturing pressure and mental health.

From its Sanskrit origins to its popularity in the West, the book traces the intricate global histories of Kundalini. The authors explore its symbolic link with the serpent, its fraught connections to sexuality, and its commercialisation in the name of yoga.

