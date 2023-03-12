Fraud is a fascinating subject as long as you are not the victim, say V Pattabhi Ram and Sabyasachee Dash. In the ‘The Great Bank Robbery’, the authors, both chartered accountants, explore how a bank works, the scandals that have rocked the banking world and focus on the role played by auditors, bankers, credit raters and directors. Set in 2036, the novel has been written in a conversational style. What makes it interesting is the fact that vast amounts of public money have vanished from banks over the last few decades, with no remedial measure having been effectively put in place. The victim invariably ends up being the lay Indian citizen and it is this citizen that the book speaks to.
Cities, says author Devashish Dhar, are human civilisation’s longest-running experiment. Through his book ‘India’s Blind Spot’, he attempts to show how and why are our cities resilient and what more can be done to make them more robust. The advent of the concept of smart cities comes with its own set of risks and concerns, and nudges citizens to push up and forward the limits of human capabilities. The author illustrates that cities are critical to achieving India’s promised destiny and provides policy solutions and innovations to tackle complex issues. The book vividly explains that Indian cities will be at the frontier of driving key global political-economy trends in the coming decades.
Meow Meow: The Incredible True Story of Baby Patankar’ is a summary of Srinath Rao’s seven-year-long chase of a story. ‘Meow Meow’ was the hot new drug doing the rounds in Mumbai and tracking it was crime journalist Srinath Rao. The drug case turned an unknown grandmother from Worli into a household name; the other main player being a police constable. Set in contemporary Mumbai, this investigative recounting of one of Mumbai’s most baffling crimes revolves around mephedrone or Meow Meow, the addictive drug with a funny name, and Baby, the dealer who became synonymous with it. The story gives one a glimpse into Mumbai’s dark underbelly
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank a ‘big hit’ for Indian startups, says California-based venture capitalist
SVB, the 16th largest bank in the United States, was closed ...
Rs 25 crore grant for Dera Sachkhand Ballan triggers AAP-Congress credit war
Dera has a huge following and all parties are eyeing its sup...
PM Modi to open multiple projects in poll-bound Karnataka today
Will launch Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, IIT-Dharwad and wor...
Indian-origin US citizen booked for smoking in bathroom, misbehaving with passengers on Air India's London-Mumbai flight
After the flight landed, the passenger Ramkant was handed ov...
Man arrested for killing woman, chopping her body into pieces in J-K's Budgam
Disposed of body parts at different places, including Railwa...