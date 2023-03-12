Fraud is a fascinating subject as long as you are not the victim, say V Pattabhi Ram and Sabyasachee Dash. In the ‘The Great Bank Robbery’, the authors, both chartered accountants, explore how a bank works, the scandals that have rocked the banking world and focus on the role played by auditors, bankers, credit raters and directors. Set in 2036, the novel has been written in a conversational style. What makes it interesting is the fact that vast amounts of public money have vanished from banks over the last few decades, with no remedial measure having been effectively put in place. The victim invariably ends up being the lay Indian citizen and it is this citizen that the book speaks to.

India’s Blind Spot: Understanding and Managing Our Cities by Devashish Dhar. HarperCollins. Pages 395. Rs 899

Cities, says author Devashish Dhar, are human civilisation’s longest-running experiment. Through his book ‘India’s Blind Spot’, he attempts to show how and why are our cities resilient and what more can be done to make them more robust. The advent of the concept of smart cities comes with its own set of risks and concerns, and nudges citizens to push up and forward the limits of human capabilities. The author illustrates that cities are critical to achieving India’s promised destiny and provides policy solutions and innovations to tackle complex issues. The book vividly explains that Indian cities will be at the frontier of driving key global political-economy trends in the coming decades.

Meow Meow: The Incredible True Story of Baby Patankar by Srinath Rao. HarperCollins. Pages 307. Rs 399

Meow Meow: The Incredible True Story of Baby Patankar’ is a summary of Srinath Rao’s seven-year-long chase of a story. ‘Meow Meow’ was the hot new drug doing the rounds in Mumbai and tracking it was crime journalist Srinath Rao. The drug case turned an unknown grandmother from Worli into a household name; the other main player being a police constable. Set in contemporary Mumbai, this investigative recounting of one of Mumbai’s most baffling crimes revolves around mephedrone or Meow Meow, the addictive drug with a funny name, and Baby, the dealer who became synonymous with it. The story gives one a glimpse into Mumbai’s dark underbelly