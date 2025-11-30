DT
Home / Book Reviews / Backflap

Backflap

What’s on the shelves this week?

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:01 AM Nov 30, 2025 IST
Swansong by Vandana Kumari Jena. Rupa. Pages 200. Rs 295
Sometimes the quietest moments carry the loudest truths. In this book, author Vandana Kumari Jena peels back the layers of everyday life to reveal the hidden struggles, secrets, and courage that define us. Here, nothing is what it seems. A birthday marks the beginning of the end, a neighbour hides more than gossip, an ordinary home turns into a stage for a final performance. By turns poignant, chilling and quietly defiant, these 24 stories do not soothe. They disturb, provoke and linger.

Rollercoaster of Hope by Dhimant Bakshi & Mayuresh Kore. Westland. Pages 240. Rs 399
This is the story of how the beloved theme park Imagicaa in Maharashtra was pulled back from the brink of collapse. In 2018, it turned into a non-performing asset. Within no time, a lender dragged the company to the National Company Law Tribunal courts. When newly appointed CEO Dhimant and CFO Mayuresh received the NCLT summons, they were taken aback. The project was the realisation of a long-held dream, and it needed to be protected from a dire fate: insolvency, or a possible lockout of India’s “best theme park”.

Saranyu: Surya’s Wife by Saiswaroopa Iyer. Rupa. Pages 216. Rs 395
Saranyu is wedded to Vivasvan, lord of the Sun. Blinded by his radiance, she forges her own shadow, and in doing so, sets into motion a cosmic conflict between light and darkness, duty and desire. Saranyu’s journey becomes one of self-discovery. Torn between brilliance and shade, she reclaims her voice, her power, and her place in the order of the cosmos. The book reimagines her not as a consort, but as a creator, a mother, and the unseen force behind the rhythm of existence.

U-Turn and Other Stories by Gauri Shankar Raina. Translated from Kashmiri by Pankaj Bhan. Niyogi Books. Pages 182. Rs 495
Written over three decades, these stories highlight the themes, issues and motifs of the largely syncretic life of the Kashmiri people. The tales are set against the socio-cultural backdrop of the place and its people. From love at first sight to an archaeological longing for Kashmir’s glorious past, the author touches upon varied themes. The stories are in equal parts brooding and light-hearted, despondent and hopeful.

