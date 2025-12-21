From Dynasties to Democracy: Politics, Caste and Power Struggles in Rajasthan by Deep Mukherjee & Tabeenah Anjum. Pan Macmillan. Pages 277. Rs 599
The book offers a comprehensive look at Rajasthan’s evolution from a feudal state ruled by kings and jagirdars to a dynamic electoral democracy. Extensive firsthand reporting and archival research have gone into the account, that fills a crucial gap in understanding the state’s political history.
Life is a mosaic of misery and meaningfulness. A seasoned practitioner, coach and educator, Neena Verma takes resilience beyond its popular connotation of bouncing back, as she shepherds the reader through its deep, restorative, generative, supple and expansive aspects.
