‘Camel Karma’ is an enduring first-hand account of the decades-long struggle of Rajasthan’s desert nomads to find a place in modern India. First published around 10 years ago, the book relates the story of how German veterinarian Ilse Köhler-Rollefson experienced the camel-breeding Raika community and Rajasthan’s camel culture between 1991 and 2014. In the following years, she noticed that almost everything had changed. Fields became fenced, roads were built, towns and cities were sprawling — all displacing precious grazing lands. This second edition is a reminder of Rajasthan’s fading heritage.

#Rajasthan