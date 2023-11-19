Anuja Chauhan’s new book, ‘The Fast and the Dead’, is a crackling murder mystery and a sequel to her crime novel, ‘Club You to Death’, which will soon be made into a movie. It features the old-school, kind yet keen cop-detective, ACP Bhavani Singh. He is visiting town — Habba Galli, Shivajinagar — when peace is disturbed as an eccentric woman empties her double-barreled shotgun to scatter a pack of noisy mongrels and a stray bullet ploughs into the skull of a spiteful jeweller.

Welcome to Paradise

by Twinkle Khanna.

Juggernaut.

Pages 211. Rs 399

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna is here with her fourth book, a collection of stories. In her own words, ‘Welcome to Paradise’ explores the depths of heartbreak, relationships, and deception. There’s Huma, whose family is divided over what to do with Amma’s body; there is Madhura Desai, who writes an email to the Chief Justice of India, urging him to choose a ‘nice cut-off age’ to die; Nusrat grapples with the loss of her son, and her voice… besides others.

Bapu’s Curries: Culinary

Journey of a Father

Presented by Shreeparna Khaitan & Surbhi Anand.

Pages 224.

Rs 1,999

A lawyer by profession, Umesh Khaitan has travelled the world extensively, and loves cooking and experimenting in the kitchen. His passion for the delicateness of ingredients has culminated into recipes that his daughter Shreeparna Khaitan and her friend Surbhi Anand want to showcase to the world. ‘Bapu’s Curries’ takes us through the journey of a Marwadi household, weddings in the family, and the culinary tales behind these recipes.

The White Shirts of Summer

by Mamang Dai.

Speaking Tiger.

Pages 104. Rs 399

Poet-novelist Mamang Dai’s latest collection of poems was written during the Covid-induced lockdown. She writes with lyricism, beauty and clarity about the environment, landscape and indigenous tribal traditions of Arunachal Pradesh and the North-East. Writing about Dai’s work, poet Arundhathi Subramaniam says her poetic world is one of river, forest and mountain, a limpid and lyrical reflection of the terrain of her home state. Nature here is mysterious, verdant with myth, dense with sacred memory.