In 1920, Mahatma Gandhi launched unprecedented mass mobilisation for the non-cooperation movement. In 1930, he turned a pinch of salt into a metaphor for the punitive, heartless colonial exploitation of the impoverished. The 1942 call to ‘Quit India’ sent a final message to foreign overlords: Indians would prefer to die rather than live in British fetters. The author depicts the mass ferment and individual protest that swept across the subcontinent, making ‘Gandhi in Three Campaigns’ a fresh portrait of an icon.

The Secret City by Robin Gupta.

Speaking Tiger. Pages 248. Rs 499

‘The Secret City’ unveils the ninth hidden city of Delhi, an amalgamation of eight cities. Narrated through a semi-invalid person, the book captures the gay yet sad world of same-sex lovers in the ’70s and ’80s, when it was still a crime, from the pick-up point in the Central Park to the palatial home of the Prince of Mubarakpur, which turns into a salon in the evenings as a meeting point for forbidden love.

Hindu, Hinduism and Hindutva by P Lal. Mohindra Publishing House. Pages 240. Rs 2,199

Who is a Hindu and what is Hinduism? What is Hindutva? How is Hindutva defined in Savarkar’s ‘Essentials of Hindutva’? How did the people of this side of Sindhu come to be known as Hindus? Is Hinduism a cultural concept or a political one? What is Sanatan Rashtra? Find the answers to these questions and many more in retired IPS officer P Lal’s new book, ‘Hindu, Hinduism and Hindutva’, third in a trilogy.

