In 1920, Mahatma Gandhi launched unprecedented mass mobilisation for the non-cooperation movement. In 1930, he turned a pinch of salt into a metaphor for the punitive, heartless colonial exploitation of the impoverished. The 1942 call to ‘Quit India’ sent a final message to foreign overlords: Indians would prefer to die rather than live in British fetters. The author depicts the mass ferment and individual protest that swept across the subcontinent, making ‘Gandhi in Three Campaigns’ a fresh portrait of an icon.
‘The Secret City’ unveils the ninth hidden city of Delhi, an amalgamation of eight cities. Narrated through a semi-invalid person, the book captures the gay yet sad world of same-sex lovers in the ’70s and ’80s, when it was still a crime, from the pick-up point in the Central Park to the palatial home of the Prince of Mubarakpur, which turns into a salon in the evenings as a meeting point for forbidden love.
Who is a Hindu and what is Hinduism? What is Hindutva? How is Hindutva defined in Savarkar’s ‘Essentials of Hindutva’? How did the people of this side of Sindhu come to be known as Hindus? Is Hinduism a cultural concept or a political one? What is Sanatan Rashtra? Find the answers to these questions and many more in retired IPS officer P Lal’s new book, ‘Hindu, Hinduism and Hindutva’, third in a trilogy.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hamas releases 13 Israeli, 4 Thai captives after hours-long delay over Gaza aid dispute
Egypt, Qatar help defuse aid dispute that threatened deal
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Plasma cutter flown in to remove auger blades from rubble
Part of drill machine also sent atop the hill, above the tun...
At 385, Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category
National Capital has recorded 10 severe air quality days thi...
Trafficked from Assam, two girls rescued from Haryana's Bhiwani
Were bought by overaged men | 3 accused at large