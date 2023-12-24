As eating beef continues to be a contentious subject in India, anthropologist James Staples looks at the dietary politics at play. Drawing on his decades of research in South India, he goes beyond simplistic explanations and charts how cattle owners, brokers, butchers, cooks and occasional beef eaters navigate the contemporary political and cultural climate.

The Yellow Sparrow by Santa Khurai. Translated from Manipuri by Rubani Yumkhaibam. Speaking Tiger. Pages 294. Rs 499

As a girl growing up in a boy’s body, Santa Khurai’s father would constantly express displeasure at her feminine nature and her mother felt humiliated in front of neighbours. It was the beginning of a long battle for equality, job, acceptance, love... Fighting her way, she became involved with the transgender movement in Manipur, and now travels the world to speak for her community. This is her story.

The Girl in the Magical Flute by Meena Arora Nayak. Aleph. Pages 183. Rs 599

From the ‘Ramayana’ to ‘Koran’, from the ‘Bible’ to oral traditions, our culture is replete with stories. Meena Arora Nayak scours the literature and comes up with 19 stories for the young readers. A lofty tree that connects heaven and earth, the miraculous floating bridge that allows Lord Rama’s army to cross the ocean, a peacock feather that summons a prince… the stories promise to delight kids of every age, persuasion and sensibility.