As eating beef continues to be a contentious subject in India, anthropologist James Staples looks at the dietary politics at play. Drawing on his decades of research in South India, he goes beyond simplistic explanations and charts how cattle owners, brokers, butchers, cooks and occasional beef eaters navigate the contemporary political and cultural climate.
As a girl growing up in a boy’s body, Santa Khurai’s father would constantly express displeasure at her feminine nature and her mother felt humiliated in front of neighbours. It was the beginning of a long battle for equality, job, acceptance, love... Fighting her way, she became involved with the transgender movement in Manipur, and now travels the world to speak for her community. This is her story.
From the ‘Ramayana’ to ‘Koran’, from the ‘Bible’ to oral traditions, our culture is replete with stories. Meena Arora Nayak scours the literature and comes up with 19 stories for the young readers. A lofty tree that connects heaven and earth, the miraculous floating bridge that allows Lord Rama’s army to cross the ocean, a peacock feather that summons a prince… the stories promise to delight kids of every age, persuasion and sensibility.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Iranian drone ‘attack’ hit chemical tanker off near India: Pentagon
The incident took place 200 nautical miles from the coast of...
Retired police officer shot dead by militants in J-K’s Baramulla
Mohammad Shafi was shot inside a mosque early today
Heavy tourist footfall leads to huge traffic snarls on Manali-Leh highway
Police struggling to regulate the traffic
No offence under SC/ST Act if abuse is not in public: Allahabad High Court
The court makes the observation while quashing a case agains...
Only vehicles with GPS to ferry minor minerals: National Green Tribunal
Directions issued during hearing on illegal mining in Araval...