‘Guru Nanak’s Discourse to the Nath Yogis’ is an in-depth analysis and an original English translation of the Siddh Gost. It is a dialogue between Guru Nanak and yogis of the Nath tradition, who had been pursuing a rigorous path of mental and physical discipline as renunciates of the material world.

She Storms the Norms by Anisha Motwani & Priyadarshini. Rupa. Pages 299. Rs 395

The book profiles several women who are on top of their game. These are women who have overcome the challenges of societal beliefs, structural barriers and self-doubt. The authors bring to life their struggles and triumphs, their vulnerable moments and the times when they took the reins of their narratives — both professional and personal — in their own hands.

Yes, There Will Be Singing by Hamraaz. Westland. Pages 163. Rs 350

An anonymous poet who has garnered a lot of fans on Instagram, this is the debut poetry book by Hamraaz. The poet calls this collection “art as an argument for a politics of love and solidarity”. It covers the resistance to the CAA/NRC, the first farmers’ protest, the Covid pandemic, and more.