Born in 2015 out of a dream of creating a homegrown, sex-positive conversation, the portal Agents of Ishq became an unexpected phenomenon combining desi slang and sensuality. The project had people from across the country sharing their most intimate stories that defied taboos and shimmered with humour and heart. This anthology brings together some of these stories.

First published in 1997, ‘A Brush with Life’ remains a lucid and unsparing account of artist Satish Gujral’s journey through loss, conviction and renewal. One of India’s most original modern artists — a painter, sculptor, muralist, architect, and writer — he lost his hearing as a child but that became the source of a lifelong search for meaning. The memoir has been reissued to mark his birth centenary.