DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Book Reviews / Backflap

Backflap

What’s on the shelves this week?

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:06 AM Feb 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Love, Sex and India, edited by Paromita Vohra. Westland. Pages 260. Rs 399
Advertisement

Born in 2015 out of a dream of creating a homegrown, sex-positive conversation, the portal Agents of Ishq became an unexpected phenomenon combining desi slang and sensuality. The project had people from across the country sharing their most intimate stories that defied taboos and shimmered with humour and heart. This anthology brings together some of these stories.

Advertisement

A Brush With Life by Satish Gujral. HarperCollins. Pages 227. Rs 1,199

A Brush With Life by Satish Gujral. HarperCollins. Pages 227. Rs 1,199

Advertisement

First published in 1997, ‘A Brush with Life’ remains a lucid and unsparing account of artist Satish Gujral’s journey through loss, conviction and renewal. One of India’s most original modern artists — a painter, sculptor, muralist, architect, and writer — he lost his hearing as a child but that became the source of a lifelong search for meaning. The memoir has been reissued to mark his birth centenary.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts