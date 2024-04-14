Weaving humour with philosophy is comedian Kannan Gill’s debut novel. Detective P Manjunath and his assistant wrestle with an inscrutable mystery, but are pitted against the self-disgraced scientist Dr Krishna. The book blends storytelling with an interrogation of the very nature of existence.

The Long Strider in Jehangir’s Hindustan by Dom Moraes & Saryu Srivatsa. Speaking Tiger. Pages 384. Rs 499

Part-biography, part-history and part-travelogue, it was first published in 2003, a year before Dom Moraes passed away. The authors trace the journey of Thomas Coryate, who travelled across the Arabian desert and the Hindukush to reach Mughal India.