Economist and chairperson of the Sixteenth Finance Commission Arvind Panagariya has closely observed the Indian economy over decades and written extensively about it. His writings from 1989 to the present day provide an overview from when liberalisation started to where it has reached.
In ‘Broken Threads’, broadcaster Mishal Husain weaves an intricate family web that catches all the hope, optimism, disappointment and tragedy of the birth of Pakistan and Independent India in 1947. The meticulously researched book is dedicated to her mother.
When IndiGo entered the low-cost airline business in India in 2006, the market already had many strong players. Today, IndiGo is the largest airline in the country. What did it do differently and right? ‘Sky High’ recounts a story of patience, planning and persistence.
