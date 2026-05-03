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Home / Book Reviews / Backflap

Backflap

What’s on the shelves this week?

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:02 AM May 03, 2026 IST
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Rat Race by Mamta Kalia. Speaking Tiger. Pages 128. Rs 399
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This work offers a sharp, witty portrait of a generation caught between aspiration and uncertainty. When Pawan Pande leaves his home in Allahabad for a prestigious management degree and job in Gujarat, he believes he has entered the fast lane of success. As he and his friends chase promotions, negotiate fragile relationships, and measure success in contracts won and salaries earned, they also confront homesickness, ethical dilemmas, and the unsettling realisation that the race they have entered has no clear finish line.

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Made In India by Sundeep Khanna, Manish Sabharwal. Juggernaut. Pages 376. Rs 799

Made In India by Sundeep Khanna, Manish Sabharwal. Juggernaut. Pages 376. Rs 799

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This book traces the rise of India’s pharma industry, the birth and evolution of Lupin and the extraordinary life of its founder, Desh Bandhu Gupta. It paints a picture of DBG’s life, as shaped by adversity — left with a limp because transport wasn’t available timely to take him to hospital; growing up in a home without a toilet or electricity; fired from BITS-Pilani. His unconventional leap into entrepreneurship worked. Today, Lupin is a multibillion-dollar enterprise whose medicines reach patients in over 120 countries, and its tuberculosis drugs are the most widely used in the world.

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The Origins of a Dispute: Kashmir 1947 by Prem Shankar Jha. Speaking Tiger. Pages 336. Rs 799

The Origins of a Dispute: Kashmir 1947 by Prem Shankar Jha. Speaking Tiger. Pages 336. Rs 799

This is an account of the origins of the Kashmir dispute, drawing on declassified records, including the Mountbatten papers and British government archives. Eminent journalist Prem Shankar Jha, in his revised and updated book, reconstructs the sequence of events that led to Kashmir’s accession to India, examining the roles of the Maharaja of Kashmir, Sheikh Abdullah, the Pakistani-backed tribal invasion and the geopolitical calculations of Britain in the final days of Empire.

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