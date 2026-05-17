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Home / Book Reviews / Backflap

Backflap

What’s on the shelves this week?

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:59 AM May 17, 2026 IST
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Lucknow, After the Lamps Go Out by Parveen Talha. Rupa. Pages 168. Rs 295
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The author gathers stories that move through the old quarters, ruined buildings, graveyards, railway platforms and forgotten houses of the City of Nawabs — stories of spirits, apparitions, unexplained visitations and jinns whose presence lingers just beyond the visible world. These tales are steeped in Lucknow’s history, tehzeeb, memory and loss. The city’s past presses constantly against the present, giving rise to legends attached to places such as the Residency, Begum Kothi, La Martiniere, Firangi Mahal, Aminabad and Malhaur station.

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Creator to Crorepati by Aaditya Iyengar. Penguin Random House. Pages 240. Rs 256

Creator to Crorepati by Aaditya Iyengar. Penguin Random House. Pages 240. Rs 256

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Building a career in content creation may seem daunting, but it is far more achievable than most realise. In this book, Aaditya Iyengar takes you through the ins and outs of the industry and teaches you how to think to create better. The author says that creating monetisable content is 100 per cent a learned skill, one that anyone can master by using the right framework and having a clear sense of purpose. He helps you build a roadmap for the same.

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The Wild Heart of India by TR Shankar Raman. Westland. Pages 563. Rs 799

The Wild Heart of India by TR Shankar Raman. Westland. Pages 563. Rs 799

The essays describe experiences and perspectives gained by the author, a naturalist and wildlife scientist, in wildly varied landscapes and waterscapes, from city and countryside to ocean and deep forest; from Mizoram’s jhum fields and Himalayas’ warbling visitors to the rainforests of Kalakad and the Western Ghats. Braiding scientific insights with personal reflections, it probes the question of what it truly means to be a part of nature.

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