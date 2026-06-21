This book is a manifesto on the meaning of identity in the twenty-first century. What does it mean to defend identity in an age of globalisation? Can nations preserve their culture while navigating the pressures of modern politics and economic change? Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offers a deeply personal and political reflection on these defining questions of our time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The story of women’s cricket in India begins in the colonial era in the 1880s, when mixed gender exhibition games were organised. It’s journey to the World Cup victory in 2025 remains under-explored despite its courage, depth and significance. This book seeks to redress that silence.