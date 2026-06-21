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Home / Book Reviews / Backflap

Backflap

What’s on the shelves this week?

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:06 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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Giorgia’s Vision by Giorgia Meloni. Rupa. Pages 224. Rs 695
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This book is a manifesto on the meaning of identity in the twenty-first century. What does it mean to defend identity in an age of globalisation? Can nations preserve their culture while navigating the pressures of modern politics and economic change? Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offers a deeply personal and political reflection on these defining questions of our time.

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Her Story, Her Glory by Aditya Bhushan. Rupa. Pages 244. Rs 495

Her Story, Her Glory by Aditya Bhushan. Rupa. Pages 244. Rs 495

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The story of women’s cricket in India begins in the colonial era in the 1880s, when mixed gender exhibition games were organised. It’s journey to the World Cup victory in 2025 remains under-explored despite its courage, depth and significance. This book seeks to redress that silence.

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