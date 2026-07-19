In the high-stakes political theatre of Karnataka, few figures loom as large as DK Shivakumar, widely known as ‘Kanakapura Bande’ (Rock of Kanakapura). From a grassroots organiser in rural Karnataka to one of the most powerful figures in state and national politics, Shivakumar’s journey is a story of ambition, resilience and relentless political instinct. The biography takes you inside the strategy rooms, the rural rallies and the private moments of a man who refuses to be shaken.

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The book is a story of a woman’s search for self-realisation and the rekindling of her sexuality after her husband has been outed as a #MeToo perpetrator. It also delves into the psyche of a powerful man who stands exposed as a sex offender, and throws light on some of the grey areas around ‘consent’. The novel explores power and its abuse, misogyny and sexual violence, faith and betrayal, self-deception and the many shades of truth.

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The book is a searing examination of the forces driving India’s contemporary majoritarian turn. The author maps how the partition of the subcontinent and the subsequent elevation of the Hindi heartland reshaped India’s social and economic trajectory, amplifying caste and communal divisions while narrowing the space for pluralism. The book raises an existential question: how do we alter the dire course that India is on?