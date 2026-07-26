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Home / Book Reviews / Backflap

Backflap

What’s on the shelves this week?

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:11 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Spectacle State by Brahma Prakash. HarperCollins. Pages 260. Rs 599
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This book examines Hindutva as an aesthetic project and a cultural phenomenon and asks how it is changing our day-to-day expressions and relationships. In today’s India, political power does not merely govern as an invisible force — it marches, roars, dances and displays itself in colour, sound and action, as spectacle. The book traces how fear, pride, victimhood, anger and piety are produced and circulated in this changed nation.

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Have You Met Me? by Andaleeb Wajid. HarperCollins. Pages 272. Rs 399

Have You Met Me? by Andaleeb Wajid. HarperCollins. Pages 272. Rs 399

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When Haleema Begum dies, her grandchildren discover her journals. Inseparable as kids, they are now total strangers. But the journals provide them with a sense of purpose: protecting their Nani’s home and legacy. As they begin to learn about the family’s history, the three of them also start to understand each other. Told from multiple perspectives, the novel is charged with the bittersweet emotions and complex relationships that form any family.

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Sikh Gurus by Dr Arvinder Singh. Unistar Books. Pages 138. Rs 395

Sikh Gurus by Dr Arvinder Singh. Unistar Books. Pages 138. Rs 395

This book examines the multi-faceted vision of the Sikh Gurus whose teachings embraced the spiritual, social, cultural, political, psychological and economic dimensions of human life. They reconfigured social relations through the institution of langar, elevated music and poetry into central vehicles of devotion, and articulated a religion that was both inwardly transformative and outwardly engaged. This book presents their legacy as a coherent framework for human dignity, harmony and freedom.

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