This book examines Hindutva as an aesthetic project and a cultural phenomenon and asks how it is changing our day-to-day expressions and relationships. In today’s India, political power does not merely govern as an invisible force — it marches, roars, dances and displays itself in colour, sound and action, as spectacle. The book traces how fear, pride, victimhood, anger and piety are produced and circulated in this changed nation.

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When Haleema Begum dies, her grandchildren discover her journals. Inseparable as kids, they are now total strangers. But the journals provide them with a sense of purpose: protecting their Nani’s home and legacy. As they begin to learn about the family’s history, the three of them also start to understand each other. Told from multiple perspectives, the novel is charged with the bittersweet emotions and complex relationships that form any family.

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This book examines the multi-faceted vision of the Sikh Gurus whose teachings embraced the spiritual, social, cultural, political, psychological and economic dimensions of human life. They reconfigured social relations through the institution of langar, elevated music and poetry into central vehicles of devotion, and articulated a religion that was both inwardly transformative and outwardly engaged. This book presents their legacy as a coherent framework for human dignity, harmony and freedom.