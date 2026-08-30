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Home / Book Reviews / Backflap

Backflap

What’s on the shelves this week?

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:04 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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The Haunting of Dr Shamsi: And Other Unsettling Tales by Ayesha Muzaffar. Pan Macmillan. Pages 361. Rs 499
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A dentist in 1990s’ Lahore begins to notice strange patterns in his patients ― unnerving, silent, and entirely unexplainable. In another corner of the city, Farwah Sheraz’s husband Faraz vanished without a trace, only to return after years. Bareera Khurram lives in Karachi's finest house with the finest surname. But she forgets conversations, hears voices no one else hears and wakes up with bruises she doesn't remember getting. Set in Pakistan, straddling worlds old and new, these three slow-burning horror stories draw from true accounts to unsettle you and leave you wondering: did that really happen?

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Tower by Bae Myung-hoon. Translated by Sung Ryu. Pan Macmillan. Pages 256. Rs 399

Tower by Bae Myung-hoon. Translated by Sung Ryu. Pan Macmillan. Pages 256. Rs 399

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Set in Beanstalk, a 674-story skyscraper and sovereign nation, this novel follows a series of interconnected stories , each dealing with how citizens living in the hypermodern high-rise deal with various influences of power in their lives. A group of researchers have to tell their boss that a major powerbroker is a dog, a woman uses the power of the internet to rescue a downed fighter pilot abandoned by the government, and an out-of-towner finds himself in charge of training a gentle elephant to break up protests…

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