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Home / Book Reviews / Backflap

Backflap

What’s on the shelves this week?

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:39 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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Triumph of the Indian Republic: My Life, My Struggles by Ram Nath Kovind. Rupa. Pages 400. Rs 795
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From the thatched roof house in Paraunkh village of Uttar Pradesh to the hallowed corridors of Rashtrapati Bhavan, this book recounts former President Ram Nath Kovind’s inspiring story. It starts with his earliest political aspirations to his stint as an MP in the Rajya Sabha, followed by his term as the Governor of Bihar, and finally his election to the highest constitutional office of the land. He reveals hitherto unknown dynamics of Indian politics and international diplomacy, and embarks on an exploration of the phenomenal reach of presidential power.

The Chromatic World Order by Sajid Mohamed. Aakar Books. Pages 405. Rs 1,195

The Chromatic World Order by Sajid Mohamed. Aakar Books. Pages 405. Rs 1,195

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The book argues that race, rather than being a relic of the colonial past, remains a foundational principle of the modern global order. Through engagement with western political thought and historical narratives, the book exposes how racial hierarchies have been embedded in concepts of civilisation, development, and international relations. Drawing on vivid historical episodes, the book traces the enduring legacy of racial colonialism and its contemporary manifestations, including the war on terror and conflicts in Gaza and Iran.

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Obtuse Angle by BP Acharya. Visual Quest India Pvt Ltd. Pages 192. Rs 299

Obtuse Angle by BP Acharya. Visual Quest India Pvt Ltd. Pages 192. Rs 299

Former bureaucrat BP Acharya says we often look at things from an acute angle, that is, with a critical look, but insists that in every event, there is an “obtuse angle”, the funny side that a cartoonist looks for. Inspired by RK Laxman, Mario Miranda and Sankaran Kutty Nair, he began cartooning early on. This book captures the essence of his perplexing, sometimes frustrating, and occasionally amusing journey — all illustrated through cartoons.

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