This book breathes life into the stories of lesser-known celestial women — the Apsaras, Yakshinis, Gandharvis, Nagas, Yoginis and more. These varied forms of the Devi are powerful guardians of people, forests, mountains and river valleys, whose presence is woven into the very soil and spirit of the subcontinent.

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Part of ‘An Ashoka Centre for Translation Series’, ‘Selected Stories: Sangeeta Bandyopadhyay’, translated by Sayari Debnath, and ‘Selected Stories: Anita Agnihotri’, translated by Arunava Sinha, celebrate contemporary Bengali writing. If Bandyopadhyay explores the raw tensions beneath the everyday life of middle-class Bengal in her writings, Agnihotri’s stories are a masterclass in empathy.