Some much-loved stories in modern Indian literature have animals as protagonists. From Premchand’s ‘A Tale of Two Bullocks’, to ‘Mahesh’ by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, ‘The Mark of Vishnu’ by Khushwant Singh, and ‘Poonachi’ by Perumal Murugan, this book takes in its sweep some of India’s greatest pieces of literary fiction.

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In temple towns, devotees bow before sacred idols, admiring their beauty yet rarely wondering about the hands that shaped them. This book turns to the man behind one such image: the sculptor of the Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya’s Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.