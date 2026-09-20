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Home / Book Reviews / Backflap

Backflap

What’s on the shelves this week?

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:50 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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The Greatest Indian Animal Stories Ever Told, edited by Sumana Roy. Aleph. Pages 283. Rs 899
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Some much-loved stories in modern Indian literature have animals as protagonists. From Premchand’s ‘A Tale of Two Bullocks’, to ‘Mahesh’ by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, ‘The Mark of Vishnu’ by Khushwant Singh, and ‘Poonachi’ by Perumal Murugan, this book takes in its sweep some of India’s greatest pieces of literary fiction.

The Golden Chisel by Seethalakshmi S and Rahul Nandan. Rupa. Pages 168. Rs 395

The Golden Chisel by Seethalakshmi S and Rahul Nandan. Rupa. Pages 168. Rs 395

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In temple towns, devotees bow before sacred idols, admiring their beauty yet rarely wondering about the hands that shaped them. This book turns to the man behind one such image: the sculptor of the Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya’s Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

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