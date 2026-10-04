This book challenges histories where Indian women largely figure as footnotes to the narratives of ‘great’ men and as victims of patriarchy, and posits an alternate ‘herstory’ of India. It chronicles the lives of Indian women from prehistory, through ancient and medieval times, right up to the colonial moment. It shows how social reformers persevered in the quest to be heard.

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Delhi, with its stories of intrigue and empire, decadence and artistry, destruction and rebirth, has been exhilarating travellers for centuries. Its many-layered history can be seen on the streets of Delhi even today. It draws people from all over the subcontinent — a cornucopia of religions, castes, languages and economic classes. In this book, the author pairs an invigorating account of Delhi’s past with an insider’s guide to the city today.