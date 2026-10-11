Leila discovers a metal box in her grandmother Ava’s ashes. This heirloom, rooted in a traumatic incident from Ava’s childhood, is guarded by a spirit animal. To understand its origins, Leila must excavate a decade-old secret of her own. Rolling the Gothic and fantastical into the quotidian world of a Parsi family, this is a multi-generational novel about survival.

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It’s the 1990s, and Bombay is Mumbai now. The economy is booming, and new shiny towers are shooting skywards. Two brothers, Cyrus Kerman and Rumi Dubash, bound by blood spilled, not shared, will carry their deep-rooted grudges from the old city to the new, until only one of them — or neither — will be left standing in this classic clash of good and evil.