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Home / Book Reviews / Backflap

Backflap

What’s on the shelves this week?

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:37 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Extinction by Leeya Mehta. Simon and Schuster. Pages 347. Rs 499
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Leila discovers a metal box in her grandmother Ava’s ashes. This heirloom, rooted in a traumatic incident from Ava’s childhood, is guarded by a spirit animal. To understand its origins, Leila must excavate a decade-old secret of her own. Rolling the Gothic and fantastical into the quotidian world of a Parsi family, this is a multi-generational novel about survival.

Bombay Tabloid by Kersi Khambatta. Speaking Tiger. Pages 496. Rs 750

Bombay Tabloid by Kersi Khambatta. Speaking Tiger. Pages 496. Rs 750

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It’s the 1990s, and Bombay is Mumbai now. The economy is booming, and new shiny towers are shooting skywards. Two brothers, Cyrus Kerman and Rumi Dubash, bound by blood spilled, not shared, will carry their deep-rooted grudges from the old city to the new, until only one of them — or neither — will be left standing in this classic clash of good and evil.

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