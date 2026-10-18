Through personal reflections and untold stories, Dr M Veerappa Moily brings alive the human side of leadership — its dilemmas, responsibilities and enduring purpose. He traces his journey from a modest childhood in rural Karnataka to the highest echelons of public life. With candour and insight, he recounts the struggles, turning points and defining moments that shaped his life as a lawyer, reformer and statesman.

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This collection of sensuous and devastatingly wise short stories plunges into the heart of desire and explores the endless possibilities of gender, sex and longing across India. An unlikely friendship between two boys in pre-Partition Punjab; a ghost mediates an act of intimacy between two men separated by the Kashmir border; a temple singer in small-town Gujarat experiences the miracle of love… through these stories, the book claims ‘queering’ as a daring act of destabilising old, rigid hierarchies.

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Drawing on detailed personal testimonies, scholarship and autobiography, the book brings alive Shillong’s unique character: resulting from its past as a British-created hill station and its later 20th-century life as the nerve centre of the large province of Assam and then the capital of Meghalaya. The book presents, largely through the voices of its inhabitants, Shillong’s astonishing and shapeshifting amalgam of native Khasi, Christianised western, and mainstream Indian culture.