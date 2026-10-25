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Home / Book Reviews / Backflap

Backflap

What’s on the shelves this week?

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:53 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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The Steps by Sylvester Stallone. Hachette. Pages 304. Rs 899
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The memoir chronicles Academy Award-winning Sylvester Stallone’s unlikely path to stardom and the creation of the ‘greatest underdog story ever told’. In the 50 years since Stallone ran up the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum, he and those steps have become symbols of resilience and determination. A culmination of decades of reflection, Sly shares where he came from and explains how the real story of a successful life is built by facing, embracing and ultimately overcoming our challenges.

Traitor in the House by Shubha Menon. Westland. Pages 184. Rs 399

Traitor in the House by Shubha Menon. Westland. Pages 184. Rs 399

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As a priest chants the final mantras over her father’s body, Sumitra’s mother slips away and jumps to her death. Years later, Sumitra’s youngest daughter, author Shubha Menon, watches in horror as her mother swings between mania and depression. Shubha believes she might have escaped the family’s inheritance. Until she discovers she hasn’t. The book is a searing account of what it means to inherit not just a condition, but a way of seeing the world.

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Read Nietzsche Once You Grow Up by Susanna Malory. The Browser. Pages 80. Rs 250

Read Nietzsche Once You Grow Up by Susanna Malory. The Browser. Pages 80. Rs 250

This book, along with ‘Read Tagore Once You Grow Up’, is part of the Cuppa Originals series. It introduces the world’s most remarkable thinkers to youngsters. One tells the story of Friedrich Nietzsche, the philosopher who wanted not to comfort you but to make you think. The other transports you to the world of little Rabi, who went on to win the Nobel Prize and change how the world understood India.

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