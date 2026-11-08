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Backflap

What’s on the shelves this week?

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:15 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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On China: Reflections on Chinese Statecraft by Vijay Gokhale and Chirayu Thakkar. Rupa. Pages 304. Rs 895
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Written in the 1960s for colleagues within the foreign ministry, these essays by Jagat Mehta, a Sinophile and IFS officer, emerge from a fraught moment in India-China relations. He offers a historical analysis whose value endures, illuminating both the China of his time and the China we confront today. Drawing on declassified materials and the quiet labour of diplomacy, the book invites reflection on India’s own strategic culture, raising questions about how ideas are formed, sustained, and sometimes lost within institutions.

Jain Tales of Moksha by Shivakotyacharya. Translated by Vanamala Viswanatha. Murty Classical Library of India. Pages 553. Rs 1,099

Jain Tales of Moksha by Shivakotyacharya. Translated by Vanamala Viswanatha. Murty Classical Library of India. Pages 553. Rs 1,099

This is a 10th-century collection of Jain stories about warrior saints who embrace death in pursuit of moksha. It follows the renunciate’s transformation from an ordinary person enmeshed in worldly desires to an enlightened being. Originally recited for spiritual protection to Jain renunciates approaching the end of life, these narratives explore social hierarchy, duty, and discipline while offering enduring insights into human striving and ethical courage.

Massacre Queens by Ashwini Bhatnagar. Simon & Schuster. Pages 200. Rs 499

Massacre Queens by Ashwini Bhatnagar. Simon & Schuster. Pages 200. Rs 499

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From dusty ravines to blood-soaked hideouts, ‘Massacre Queens’ is a saga of love, vengeance, power and the ruthless ascent of two women determined to outgun each other to become the undisputed queen of the Chambal. Phoolan Devi and Kusma Nain abandoned their marriages for love and rebellion, riding into the badlands with the men they chose, only to find themselves amid a combustible mix of jealousy and betrayal. The author, who spent a decade in the region, draws on first-hand reports to tell this tale.

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