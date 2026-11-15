Moving between technological advances and the stubborn difficulties of everyday life, these essays consider what artificial intelligence could mean for livelihoods and learning, and how migration and an ageing population might alter family life. Author Kiran Karnik examines the failures that leave our cities flooded and our public services inadequate. He looks at shifting global power and the changing nature of warfare, alongside questions of identity and belonging.

In the heart of Chennai lies Chintadripet, a historic weavers’ colony founded in 1735. The novel, set in the 1980s, traces the lives of families who inhabit its lanes and riverbanks, where survival is both burden and triumph, and where religious politics and the proliferation of churches transform the social fabric. Through the voices of Lawrence, childhood friends Sowmyan and Ruban, as well as Regina, Gunaseelan, Nagomiamma and others, Tamizh Prabha crafts a sprawling saga that charts the devolution of Chintadripet from its colonial origins to its present.

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Combining insider expertise with rigorous scholarship, former Census Commissioner and Registrar General of India C Chandramouli demonstrates how the Census is far more than a simple counting of heads. It renders personal histories and complex loyalties into statistical facts. Conducted every 10 years, this chain was interrupted for the first time in 2021 due to the pandemic, creating a demographic void.