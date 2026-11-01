‘Bangladesh: Humiliation, Carnage, Liberation, Chaos’: What Nixon did not know about 1971

Henry Kissinger likened Indira Gandhi’s treatment of Richard Nixon to that of a schoolteacher dealing with a slightly backward pupil. At their uncomfortable Oval Office meeting on November 4, 1971, she failed to secure American support. In December, when Nixon dispatched the USS Enterprise carrier group into the Bay of Bengal, she told the service chiefs to press on.

She could do that because of what had already been built.

This is a book that connects what are too often treated as separate histories. It does something most accounts of 1971 skip entirely: it excavates the political archaeology of Pakistan’s failure. From Radcliffe’s Partition lines through the Ayub years, the suppression of Bengali political life, the containment of the left in Bengal and the Nixon-Yahya relationship, it traces the contradictions that made 1971 not a sudden catastrophe but an inevitable one.

By the time the crackdown comes, the reader already understands it as the terminus of a 23-year political journey, not its starting point.

Pakistan was united by religion but divided by geography, language, culture and economic power. Its Bengali majority lived in the East; political and military authority lay in the West. The state imposed Urdu on Bengali speakers. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Awami League won an absolute majority in 1970. Yahya Khan had permitted an election whose result he could not honour without dismantling the system that produced him.

Operation Searchlight, launched by the Pakistan army in East Pakistan on March 25, 1971, unleashed military grade weapons against unarmed civilians. Bangladesh’s official estimate is 30 lakh dead; an estimated 200,000 women suffered sexual violence; nearly one crore refugees crossed into India. The figures remain contested, but not the catastrophe’s scale.

The book recovers those who recognised the disaster. Admiral SM Ahsan resigned as Governor of East Pakistan rather than preside over it. Lieutenant General Yakub Khan warned there was no military solution and resigned when ignored. Air Commodore Zafar Masud was removed after opposing the crackdown. Ambassador Kenneth Keating and Consul General Archer Blood cabled Washington in protest.

Mujibur Rahman was arrested, imprisoned at Mianwali, tried by a military tribunal and sentenced to death. Tajuddin Ahmad, Prime Minister of the government-in-exile, held a fractious coalition together despite internal sabotage and an assassination attempt, while managing an indispensable but difficult relationship with India.

Atma Jayaram, Director, IB; RN Kao, Secretary, RAW; and Khusro Rustamji, Director General, BSF, set the stage. General Sam Manekshaw, Air Chief Marshal PC Lal and Admiral SM Nanda built the military architecture. Training camps encircling East Pakistan organised the Mukti Bahini. Operation Jackpot, run by the Navy, sent Bengali frogmen with limpet mines against East Pakistani targets from August. Kilo Flight was the embryonic Bangladesh Air Force. The IAF began training Bangladeshi pilots and airmen in Dimapur. The liberation war preceded the formal India-Pakistan war by months.

Diplomacy gained strategic importance with the Indo-Soviet Treaty of August 1971, which gave India strategic heft. Ambassador Samar Sen contested Pakistan’s account at the United Nations. Soviet vetoes on December 5 and 6 blocked ceasefire resolutions backed by the United States and China. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s response to the Polish resolution for a ceasefire on December 15 continues to puzzle scholars and historians.

Nixon sent the Enterprise to project American power in South Asia, but he had clearly underestimated Indira Gandhi’s resolve. The Soviets signalled support as their submarines shadowed the American task force. Bangladesh’s liberation war had brought the superpowers perilously close to confrontation at India’s doorstep.

Indian soldiers, sailors and airmen fought alongside Bengali freedom fighters who had been in the field for months. In a fast-moving war, on December 9, Major Chandrakant of 4 Guards, seeing the maps for the next operation, exclaimed: “My God, what has Sagat got us into?” He was witnessing Lt Gen Sagat Singh’s masterstroke: abandoning Comilla, leaping across the Meghna and turning IV Corps towards Dacca. The paratroopers would land at Tangail, join forces closing in from the north and strike at the capital. The encirclement was complete before Pakistani commanders understood it.

The book is built on testimony assembled from people who ran the operations, made the decisions and fought the war. Wing Commander BK Bishnoi’s MiG-21s cratered Tejgaon runway on December 6. At Sylhet, Major Ian Cardozo lost a leg, having been dropped by Sqn Ldr Pushp Vaid’s pilots behind the enemy lines; a depleted Gorkha battalion received the surrender of over 8,000 Pakistani troops. Flt Lt Shridharan of 110 Helicopter Unit recalls the Meghna heli-lift, carrying troops across the river based on plans he had not known that morning.

Major Shamsher ‘Shammi’ Mehta swam his PT-76 tanks across a river 25 km wide. At Jamalpur, Major Satish Nambiar of 1st Marathas took the Baloch Regiment’s surrender. Lieutenant Commander SK Gupta’s account of INS Vikrant adds to the naval picture. Lieutenant Arun Prakash kept silent about the claim that Chuck Yeager’s aircraft had been hit during a raid on Chaklala. His restraint placed integrity above glory.

Liberation brought no peace. Tajuddin Ahmad was marginalised within months. Major General Khaled Mosharraf, former Mukti Bahini commander and later Chief of Army Staff, was killed in a counter-coup in November 1975. The post-liberation chapters are thinner than the title’s ‘Chaos’ promises. That is the book’s one honest limitation.

The December military victory was India’s, achieved alongside the Mukti Bahini. Bangladesh’s liberation was won by Bengalis whose struggle had lasted years before the formal war.

This history examines what follows when a state imposes its language, coerces its citizens, treats them as subjects, uses military force to suppress a democratic mandate and controls the press to obscure the consequences. History suggests such patterns recur. Lt Gen Shammi Mehta, a 1971 veteran, sums it up: “Liberation of Bangladesh was a victory of democracy over military rule; humanism over barbarism; manoeuvre over attrition; and liberation over occupation.”

Lt Gen Mehta adds that while India acted on a humanitarian imperative, the United Nations would recognise this decades later in the principle R2P, Responsibility to Protect.

A book with 1971 in its bones, it deserves to be read by anyone seeking to understand both the events themselves and the pattern it belongs to.

— The reviewer, a policy analyst studying economic and security issues, held senior positions in government and industry