Behind India's IT success story — Harish Mehta's 'The Maverick Effect'

Dinesh C Sharma

THE success of India’s information technology industry is a fascinating story that is often celebrated as the result of the economic liberalisation unleashed in 1991. Various factors such as the foreign exchange crisis of the late 1980s, the shortage of skilled manpower in the western world, the availability of engineering talent and entrepreneurs in India and opportunities like the Millennium Bug or the Y2K problem — all went into the making of this success story.

The journey of IT exports from a mere 52 million dollars in 1988 to over 150 billion dollars in three decades is a great journey. The IT exports from India equal the foreign exchange that Saudi Arabia earns from oil every year. It has been a topsy-turvy journey and had contributions from different players. It was perhaps the first time in Independent India that the industry and the government worked in tandem to make India a software services destination. The book under review beautifully captures how this unique partnership was forged.

The author, Harish Mehta, was a co-founder of the National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) — the industry lobby group that has played a key role in the development of the IT industry post-1991. The formation of a separate association for software and services gave this nascent industry an identity of its own in the 1980s. This was critical because till then software development and related services were considered a part of the computer hardware industry represented by manufacturers and assemblers. The Manufacturers’ Association for Information Technology (MAIT) had a unit for software but Mehta says that the association was merely ‘a club of Delhi-based industrialists who enjoyed the power accorded to them by their proximity to the politicians and bureaucrats’.

FC Kohli of TCS, who was heading the software wing of MAIT, and MAIT president OP Mehra, both opposed the formation of a separate body exclusively for the software industry. Brushing aside all scepticism and opposition, a group of young software professionals came together to form Nasscom in 1988. Mehta roped in Dewang Mehta, then working as a data processing manager in Orissa Cements, to be Nasscom president (a full-time position as opposed to a chairperson elected every year). Dewang was to emerge as the face of this young industry in the 1990s, building partnerships with the government, industry and policymakers. Another key player who entered the scene was N Vittal as secretary of the Department of Electronics. The bureaucrat was so friendly with the industry that he evolved a mechanism of consulting Nasscom before any policy change was made, which according to Mehta became a game-changer for the industry. The rapid rollout of the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) scheme and the World Bank that projected that India had the potential to reach software services exports worth 1 billion dollars catalysed the industry a great deal.

A major contribution of Nasscom was to build a brand image of India and the software services industry. Besides talking about engineering talent, the knowledge of English and other factors, software companies also projected India’s image during their presentations and meetings. The association also roped in celebrity influencers from the world of technology and software industry to champion the cause of the Indian services industry. Nasscom even leveraged the positive image created by Aishwarya Rai and Sushmita Sen, who had won beauty pageants around the same time. The branding exercise was to counter press reports about India in the western world where newer terms were constantly being coined to describe India. For instance, ‘Bangalored’ was used to describe Americans losing jobs to Indians. There were sitcoms like ‘Outsourced’ and ‘IT Crowd’ on American and British television.

The book is intertwined with details of the personal journey of the author. He has provided insights into the working of Nasscom, particularly during the years Dewang Mehta headed it. Dewang was feverishly optimistic and had a patriotic fervour, coining a slogan like ‘roti, kapda, makan aur bandwidth’. However, the author says, the bigger picture made Dewang ignore reality and it was difficult to rein him in. The book is an interesting read for those who have followed the industry since the 1990s. The author is frank and at times highly opinionated. Nevertheless, it is an important addition to the business and technology history of India.