‘Birth of a Nation’ by Josy Joseph is constitutional history told as an investigative thriller

Every August, it is customary to return to Jawaharlal Nehru’s immortal words: “At the stroke of the midnight hour...” Josy Joseph’s ‘Birth of a Nation: The Twenty-One Days That Made India’ reminds us that Independence had been won, but nationhood was still a work in progress. Nearly two-fifths of the country’s territory and a quarter of its people still lived in more than 560 princely states, many still undecided, some declaring themselves independent nation-states.

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That unsettling premise powers this richly researched and immensely readable account of the tumultuous weeks surrounding Independence. Joseph argues that while history has made the birth of modern India appear inevitable, it was anything but. The newly independent nation stood on the brink of fragmentation, the threat coming not from the departing British, but from rulers with private armies, foreign connections, wealth and, in some cases, dreams of sovereignty. “Across the Dominion, the lights of celebration burned bright while in the shadows, a few princes were still plotting,” he writes, in a line that perfectly captures the mood of the book.

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Joseph is an award-winning investigative journalist, and it shows in the best possible way. He reconstructs those anxious weeks with the pacing of an investigative thriller. There is palace intrigue, last-minute betrayals, attempted assassinations, secret negotiations, and rulers playing India, Pakistan and Britain off against one another. The familiar cast — Nehru, Patel, Mountbatten — is joined by intelligence officers, civil servants, political fixers, forgotten intermediaries.

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This widening of the lens enables nation-building to emerge not as the achievement of a handful of towering personalities, but of an entire ecosystem of negotiators and administrators. The chapter ‘The Forgotten Team’, for instance, reconstructs the creation of the States Department and the central role played by VP Menon in devising the strategy that would ultimately prevent the Balkanisation of India.

The reporting and archival depth are formidable. Joseph and his research team mine the National Archives, private collections, university repositories, regional archives, correspondence between rulers and British officials, and recently declassified documents.

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In another writer’s hands, this could have become dry constitutional history. Joseph instead writes it like political espionage.

Here, the princely states were not merely constitutional problems waiting to be solved but living worlds shaped by vanity, privilege, excess and drama. With a reporter’s eye for detail, Joseph lingers over ornate palaces, bespoke Rolls-Royces, Bentleys, Duesenbergs and Alfa Romeos; over maharajahs, their mistresses and private scandals that reveal the culture of feudal power more vividly than official memoranda. This humanises what could’ve been a parade of agreements and negotiations.

One of the book’s most memorable episodes is not set in 1947 at all. Joseph recounts the sensational murder of a wealthy Bombay resident in 1925, attacked along with his then-pregnant mistress. The crime led to allegations against the court of Indore’s ruler. The ensuing scandal, including testimony from a former royal mistress, eventually forced the ruler’s abdication. It is an extraordinary story; it illuminates the political and social world inhabited by princely rulers.

Again and again, Joseph dismantles the illusion that history moved inexorably towards the India we know today. The book is replete with moments underscoring how politically fluid India was in 1947. Joseph notes the curious convergence of the Hindu Mahasabha and the Muslim League, otherwise bitter antagonists, both defending the right of princely states to resist integration.

The wealth of archival discoveries, colourful personalities and dramatic episodes occasionally threatens to overwhelm the central narrative. It is a minor reservation in a work whose ambition is to restore complexity to a defining moment of modern Indian history.

Joseph ends by observing that Independence marked the beginning of “an unparalleled human experiment”. This book reveals that moment’s anxieties and uncertainties. It reminds us that India did not simply emerge at midnight on August 15, 1947. It had still to be imagined, negotiated and painstakingly assembled.

That we now take its map for granted is perhaps the greatest tribute to the forgotten men and women whose story Josy Joseph tells so compellingly.

— The reviewer is a journalist