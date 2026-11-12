Book excerpt: Cast out by her husband Jamadagni Rishi, Renuka finds a home

Renuka was awakened by the smell of burning firewood. A spire of grey smoke rose from behind the trees. A tribal village, perhaps? Tiny waves lapped at her feet. They seemed to be pointing in the direction of the village. Go, they seemed to be saying.

It was a small village of twenty huts clustered around a circular clearing. Pots bubbled on open fires outside every hut.

Renuka felt a warm hand on her shoulder. ‘Hunh?’ she spun around in alarm. Human touch.

‘Come, avva, share our meal. You look hungry.’ The woman looked about her age, a little stouter and of a darker complexion.

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‘You– you touched me!’ Renuka stammered.

The woman took her hand away, but did not look hurt. ‘Should I not have? Is it because of the caste of my birth?’

Renuka shook her head. ‘Not the caste of your birth … but the curse of my disease.’

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The woman took Renuka’s hand and led her towards a hut on the fringe of the settlement. ‘First, we will eat, then we will talk.’ When they reached her hut, she said, ‘I am Matangi.’

‘I am Renuka, wife of Rishi Jamadagni.’

Matangi smiled. She had not bothered to mention whose wife or daughter she was.

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Lifting a steaming pot with the free end of her coarse garment, Matangi poured the contents into two earthen bowls. She handed one to Renuka. ‘Ragi ganji.’

Renuka took the bowl.

‘I have pickle if you want,’ Matangi added.

Renuka blew over the bowl to cool the smoking gruel. When was the last time she had done that? Putting the bowl to her lips, she took a tentative sip. As the hot ganji travelled down her throat, Renuka closed her eyes. ‘Hot food.’ A tear trickled down from her eye.

‘Heavenly, isn’t it?’ Matangi said, slurping from her bowl.

The sky looked bluer, the sun brighter, the leaves greener, the chirruping of birds sweeter – there was food in Renuka’s belly. She looked around. ‘Aren’t there men in your …’ she searched for the right word, ‘settlement?’

Matangi was washing the pot and bowls using water from a trough. ‘They leave early, before the sun awakens. To forage.’ Her fingers scratched at a stubborn lump of hardened ragi. ‘And hunt.’

‘But– you just cooked today’s meal.’

‘The men ate yesterday’s leftovers.’ Matangi flashed a smile. ‘With pickle.’

Renuka’s mouth opened but no sound came out. Men eating leftovers while the women cooked hot food for themselves? This was a possibility that did not exist in Renuka’s realm. Like the existence of a tenth planet on the astrological charts. Or men cooking. Or sweeping the house.

Matangi wiped her hands on the front of her garment and sat next to Renuka. ‘It is not that we women don’t eat leftovers. We do, whenever we accompany the men on hunts. But we leave the climbing of trees to collect mahua and honey to the men. Who wants to fall and break a bone?’ she giggled.

Renuka looked around. No one was frowning down at her. She joined in the laughter.

‘You need a wash,’ Matangi took Renuka’s hand in hers and examined her boils.

Renuka hoped that Matangi wouldn’t touch an open wound.

Otherwise, she’d need a bath too. ‘You mean a bath?’

Matangi shook her head. ‘Wash.’ She stood up, pulling Renuka along. ‘In the river.’

‘River?’ A look of alarm came over Renuka’s face. ‘But don’t you all fill water from there?’

‘So?’

‘The river will get polluted.’

Matangi smiled. Renuka was reminded of her mother. ‘It is mother Malaprabha,’ Matangi said. ‘She is mala-prahaari, the destroyer of all impurities.’

‘Am I impure?’

‘You think too much.’

After the first wash, Renuka felt reborn.

The fever followed immediately after. Whenever she opened her eyes, Renuka saw a blur of light and shadow. The few times that her eyes focused, the underside of the thatched roof loomed. And Matangi’s face, always smiling. When her eyes were closed, she saw her Rama, Narmada lapping against the bank – a sand bank and an endless row of sand pots, every grain of sand on the shore a pot, and the river pouring her clear waters into each one.

***

‘How long was I gone?’

Matangi stirred beside her. ‘You are awake?’ Matangi felt Renuka’s forehead with the back of her hand. ‘The fever has broken.’

‘I– I’m hungry.’

Matangi was already on her feet, rolling up the straw mat. ‘You must be. Hardly a grain has entered your belly in the past paksha – you could eat a goat.’ She bustled out. ‘I will put a pot of ganji on the fire.’

Renuka sat up on the pile of blankets that was her bed on the floor. She looked down at her arms. They were unrecognizable. Is my skin burnt? She touched a spot. It crumbled into black flakes. What is this? She rubbed gently. More black flakes peeled off. Underneath, her skin appeared – dull, pale. She got to her feet. The hut spun. Holding on to the stout bamboo pillar that held up the thatch, she looked around. There was no window, but wisps of smoke floated outside the door. She stepped outside, rubbing her arms. Only the faint outline of her scars remained.

‘Another week of washing in the river and poultices of turmeric paste and you will look like a bride on the day of her wedding,’ Matangi said, stirring the pot with a thick wooden ladle.

‘But … how …?’

Matangi looked up at her. ‘Washing with Malaprabha’s water at dawn and dusk. Poultices of turmeric, neem and the leaves of the creeper with purple flowers that grows on the ridge beyond the pond, changed every day.’

Renuka rubbed more of the dried paste off her body. Not a sign of her leprosy remained.

‘You … you did all this?’ The words caught in Renuka’s throat. ‘We all did. Kenchiah fetched water from the river and ground the leaves. I washed and changed the bandages. The women kept

the night vigil by turns. Everyone prayed to Deviramma.’

‘But … but I was stricken with leprosy. Why did you? You could have caught the disease. You barely know me. Why?’

‘Why?’ Matangi fanned the wood fire with a dried palm frond. The flames leapt higher. ‘Why did we do this for you, avva? We trample on Bhoomi Devi every day. But she still gives us armfuls of grain and fruit. Why? Every day, before dawn, we push out our body wastes into the Malaprabha. Yet, she gives us life-giving water. We forget to express our gratitude. Yet, she gives, day after day. Why do you think?’

‘Duty?’ Renuka replied, unsure.

‘Duty, avva? You feed a man, but he barely acknowledges you. Sometimes, even abuses you. Never says a word of thanks. Yet, you feed him with your own hand, meal after meal.’ Matangi turned to Renuka. ‘What do you say to that?’

‘Stupidity …?’

Matangi nodded. ‘Or that he is your son.’

Renuka stared at Matangi. This was wisdom that came from living, not learning.

‘Malaprabha, Bhoomi Devi, this forest – they have given us so much, avva. You are their child. Can we not do this much for you?’

Renuka ran to Matangi and hugged her. ‘Careful! You are not strong enough to walk yet!’ Renuka held Matangi tightly.

‘Now you are not worried that you will pass your disease on to me?’

Renuka sniffled.

— Excerpted from ‘Stree Sutra’, edited by Koral Dasgupta, with permission from the publisher, Pan Macmillan