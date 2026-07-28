BOOK EXCERPT ‘Dancing with Joy’ by Ananda Shankar Jayant: When I met Rukmini Devi Arundale

Our parents were proud Hindus, raising us in the Hindu way of life, even as we were nurtured with a cosmopolitan upbringing that taught us to respect different ways of living and faiths, and a deep reverence and love for the nation, a childhood that has made us who we are today.

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I have always wondered why Tamilians go from very warm Hyderabad to extremely warm Madras (now Chennai) in the summer holidays. We made this journey every year, a two-or three- week holiday with grandparents during the annual summer break, when my mother got to spend time with her parents and siblings.

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And so it was, in the summer of 1973, spending languid afternoons with aunts telling us stories, giggling with cousins, temple and beach visits, listening in to familics (family politics!), and sitting around grandmother at dinner, as she served vathakozhambu sadam and thayir sadam into our hands, and regaled us with fun songs, we were enjoying our annual summer vacation.

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One morning, my mother and I took the rather long bus journey from Egmore (where my grandparents stayed) to Tiruvanmiyur, a good hour and a half away. We walked from the bus stop to the sprawling Kalakshetra campus. We wove our way into the office, seeking to meet the Director, with my mother sending our names in, written on a slip. We both sat on the chairs outside, quietly looking around at the many artefacts placed around the courtyard. Suddenly we heard the swish of a saree and footsteps, and we saw this vision in a maroon saree, with white hair, come up to us and say, “So you came to meet me?”

My mother stood up and prostrated to her, even as I quickly followed.

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“So, you are learning dance?” the lady asked me, after listening to my mother introduce herself and me.

“Why don’t you show me something?” she suggested.

Nervously, I tucked in my lehenga, and my mother sang a few lines of the Jathiswaram and Krishna Nee Begana Baro, to which I danced right out there in that beautiful courtyard.

“Would you like to join here?” asked the lady, and I stood with my mouth agape. Here was the Director of the institution, the dance legend, Smt. Rukmini Devi Arundale, inviting me to join Kalakshetra! Something magical had just happened. I nodded an enthusiastic yes. I saw that my mother looked as excited as she was distraught, saying, “Amma, that will be a real blessing for my daughter, but we won’t be able to afford it.”

Rukmini Devi cut her short, saying, “Don’t worry. I will give her a full academic scholarship, and a 50% hostel fee exemption. We will try and find someone to support the other 50% too.” Then she continued, “It is better that you too move in here. You can teach music and violin as you are trained in both.”

My mother told her that she had two other daughters, and that her husband was working in Hyderabad, to which Rukmini Devi went on to offer schooling for both my sisters, and even a job for my father! My mother thanked her profusely and replied, “Amma, I am very grateful for your many kind offers, and will be honoured if you accept Ananda as your student here at Kalakshetra. It was my dream to study here, and I am now happy that my child will be able to do so. I will return to Hyderabad, and after discussion with my husband, will look forward to enrolling Ananda at Kalakshetra.”

Back home at Secunderabad, my father looked at me, as I rambled on excitedly, sharing our holiday news, and of course the highlight — our trip to Kalakshetra. Even as my mother shared the details of the visit, I was bobbing up and down telling him that I wanted to learn dance there.

Daddy looked long and hard at me, and asked, “You really want to go?”

“Yes, yes please!” I cried, not for a moment understanding the ramifications of leaving my home, parents, and going away to boarding school. All I could envision was me learning dance.

“So, what about your school? You are doing so well in your studies, and also want to be a doctor! How will that happen if you go away?” my father asked me.

Yes, I was doing very well at St Ann’s High School at Secunderabad. I was in class 9 of the ISC board, having been selected to be in the science stream, and getting those coveted high grades too.

What was an eleven-year-old doing in standard 9? Ah, therein lies another tale!

— Excerpted with permission from the publisher, Garuda Prakashan