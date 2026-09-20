Book excerpt: The contrasting battles of Asal Uttar & Khemkaran

When the guns finally fell silent after the fighting of 10 September (1965), the battlefield around Asal Uttar revealed itself slowly, almost reluctantly. The air carried the residue of cordite and burnt fuel. The sugarcane fields stood trampled and flattened, their tall stalks crushed under the weight of steel. There was no dramatic moment of collapse, no single act that marked the end. Instead, the signs of victory emerged in fragments. Abandoned tanks stood where they had halted, some intact, others damaged, many simply silent. Radios still crackled in a few turrets, engines had gone cold, and crews were nowhere to be seen.

For the men of 4 Mountain Division and the armoured regiments that had held the line, the realisation took time to sink in. Over three days of relentless fighting, they had faced repeated assaults by a modern armoured division that had arrived with confidence, numbers, and a belief in its own invincibility. That belief now lay scattered across the fields west of Chima and around Bhikkiwind. The armoured thrust that was meant to rupture the Indian defences and roll on towards the Beas had run out of momentum, cohesion, and will.

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Yet Asal Uttar did not announce itself as a decisive end. It was a pause. A forced recalibration. The Pakistani bridgehead still existed. The war was not over. What had been achieved was something more subtle and, in many ways, more consequential. A powerful armoured offensive had been stopped cold, not by superior technology or overwhelming numbers, but by method, terrain, and a defensive system that had been allowed to mature just in time.

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At Bhikkiwind alone, ninety-seven tanks were eventually assembled after the ceasefire. Of these, seventy-two were Pattons. Thirty-two were still in running condition. The numbers quickly entered public memory, and with them came the temptation to reduce Asal Uttar to arithmetic. Kill ratios were discussed. Claims were made. Units compared tallies. The area itself began to acquire a new name, Patton Nagar.

But numbers, by themselves, conceal more than they reveal. Many of the tanks had not been destroyed in combat. They had been abandoned when cohesion broke down, when routes of withdrawal were cut, or when darkness, terrain, and fear combined to paralyse crews. Soft ground, damaged distributaries, and the high water table played their part. So did confusion in command, poor coordination between armour and infantry, and repeated failures to concentrate force at the decisive point. The battlefield was as much psychological as physical.

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On the Indian side, the success carried its own dangers. The presence of so many abandoned tanks created the impression that the Pakistani defences around Khemkaran had been fatally weakened. In reality, the town itself was held far more strongly than Indian commanders appreciated. Four infantry battalions, supported by armour and artillery, still occupied prepared positions. The bridgehead, though constrained, remained intact.

It was this misreading that led to the costly attempts to retake Khemkaran in the days that followed. Courage was not lacking. The operations by 4 Sikh, 2 Mahar, and later by 9 JAK Rif were carried out with determination. Armour was pushed forward in support, sometimes in roles for which it was ill-suited. Coordination faltered. Infantry and tanks lost contact, fire support by artillery was found wanting. Attacks went in without adequate preparation or clear appreciation of the enemy’s strength.

The results were painful. Casualties mounted. Tanks were lost not to sweeping armoured counterattacks but to well-sited defences and concentrated fire. The contrast with Asal Uttar was stark. Where the defence had been deliberate, integrated, and patient, success had followed. Where haste and optimism replaced method, the cost was immediate and unforgiving.

The dramatic armoured clashes gave way to endurance. Pakistani artillery continued to range the Indian positions. Sabre aircraft made repeated attacks, some paying with their loss. On the ground, both sides probed cautiously.

The final attempts on 21 and 22 September to recapture Khemkaran followed a familiar pattern. Armour advanced in support of infantry, only to be checked once again by prepared defences, accurate fire, and a system that had by now been refined through hard experience. There was no breakthrough. When the ceasefire came, it was at a point of exhaustion.

Khemkaran remained in Pakistani hands. Asal Uttar remained Indian. In purely territorial terms, the outcome appeared ambiguous. In military terms, it was anything but.

Asal Uttar demonstrated, with brutal clarity, the limits of armoured power when divorced from sound planning and combined arms coordination. It exposed the vulnerability of even the most modern tanks when forced into unfavourable terrain against a defender who understood how to exploit it. It showed how infantry, artillery, and armour, when integrated and disciplined, could neutralise numerical and technical inferiority.

Perhaps, most importantly, it marked a psychological turning point. The myth of the Patton’s invincibility was shattered.

At the same time, Asal Uttar served as a cautionary tale. Victory in one phase does not guarantee success in the next. The failure to retake Khemkaran was not a failure of bravery, but of judgement. It underscored the need for restraint after success, for clear-eyed assessment rather than momentum-driven decisions.

— Excerpted with permission from Aleph