Book Excerpt: Unravelling snow leopard mysteries in ‘The Ghost of the Mountains’ by Kulbhushansingh Suryawanshi

The snow leopard has become a modern symbol for romantic ideals, yet the snow leopards are rarely ever truly away from people. Research on the snow leopard diet shows that a large proportion comprises livestock. Some biologists argue that livestock is essential for or subsidises snow leopard conservation. In contrast, my research has shown that while snow leopards eat a fair amount of livestock, their populations increase only with the availability of wild herbivore prey.

Örjan Johansson’s research using satellite collars has shown that less than 10 per cent of protected areas in the high regions are large enough to have a viable population of fifteen or more snow leopards. And most of these protected areas are not free of humans. They contain a large number of villages that have been around for hundreds if not thousands of years.

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The parks, largely set up between the 1970s and the 2000s, were often designated as protected land without consideration of the existing human population. The pastoralists who lived in the high mountains were invisible to the administration.

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Only a handful of snow leopard habitats are truly without any people. The Nanda Devi National Park in Uttarakhand has 250 square kilometres of inner sanctum which is untouched except for an occasional mountaineering expedition. Although this is one of the most coveted regions for climbers, the Indian government is restrictive in giving permission for mountaineers to visit. The rumour is that the government collaborated with the American CIA in the 1970s to set up a device on the summit of Nanda Devi, the highest peak in the region, to spy on Chinese nuclear and missile-testing work across the border in the north.

The inner region is surrounded by high peaks and ridges, some reaching over 7,000 metres. The only access is along the Rishiganga gorge, with the Trisul (7,120m) and Dunagiri (7,066m) peaks on either side. The sides of this gorge are treacherous.

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I had my eyes set on something even bigger. The Sarychat-Ertash Nature Reserve in the Tien Shan mountains of Kyrgyzstan is a contiguous stretch of 1,500 square kilometres of snow leopard habitat that has no other form of human use, at least not currently.

By early 2017, I had been the Director of the India programme of the Snow Leopard Trust for two years. The Trust had a small programme in Kyrgyzstan. I had already set up multiple projects to monitor populations of blue sheep, ibex and argali in parts of India and Mongolia.

I had many questions about Sarychat, such as how many snow leopards live there? What densities do ibex and argali achieve in the absence of competition from livestock? And what is the snow leopard’s diet in a place where there is no livestock? Sarychat was my best bet to study the population density of snow leopards and their prey before humans arrived on the scene.

Kubanychbek Jumabay-Uulu, known to us as Kuban, the Director of the Kyrgyz programme of the Snow Leopard Trust, was already doing research in Sarychat-Ertash Nature Reserve. He had been deploying cameras to identify the snow leopards that live there. What Kuban had not yet done was estimate the prey populations.

My aim is to make conservation recommendations that allow for human and non-human species to live together with as little cost to each other as possible. But the scientist in me was curious to understand what the highest densities of wild herbivores and snow leopard would be if they were given a chance away from humans.

I was also hoping to see a snow leopard. By now, I had seen them more than fifteen times, but this was not about racking up the tally mark — I would never leave Spiti if I wanted to simply increase my count.

As well as estimating the population of argali and ibex, we would also research populations in the adjacent hunting reserve. The Koilu hunting concession was used for cattle grazing as well as grounds for sports hunters to shoot big trophies of ibex and argali. In 2017, a single licence to shoot an ibex cost upwards of $2,000 USD and an argali over $20,000 USD.

Collecting animal trophies may be as old as humans, but this is a poor justification for the current practice. The rarer the species, the higher the demand, and the licence fees. This leads to an incentive to keep a species rare because it brings in greater fees.

A single licence to hunt a markhor goat in Pakistan costs more than $100,000. This programme is often cited as a success story as a large share of the licence money is shared with the local community. However, critics allege that hunting incentivises illegal persecution of snow leopards and wolves because the carnivores deplete the population of markhor, which make up a part of their diets.

In the 2010s, an ignominious researcher had secured permission from the Mongolian government to ‘put down’ four snow leopards to study their reproductive biology. The perverse idea was to have wealthy hunters bid for the right to hunt these four poor snow leopards. The global scientific and conservation community was unanimous in pressuring the Mongolian government to withdraw the permission.

The snow leopard is the only species of big cat that has never been the object of trophy hunting. Their small size and lack of aggression towards humans has always made them an unworthy opponent to those hunters who wanted to pit themselves against the might of the Big Five of Africa, the Indian tiger or the impressively horned Himalayan mountain goats and sheep.

— Excerpted with permission from Penguin Random House