BOOK EXCERPTS In ‘India and I’, former CEC SY Quraishi recalls how Devi Lal settled it

Mr SK Misra was not just an IAS officer; he was an institution. In Haryana, his name carried the kind of weight usually reserved for chief ministers. Some even said he was the most powerful bureaucrat in the country, and it didn’t sound like an exaggeration.

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The reason was simple: he worked with Chaudhary Bansi Lal, arguably the most formidable Chief Minister of his time. Between them existed a rare, almost dangerous level of trust. Bansi Lal had blind faith in Mr Misra, who enjoyed full delegated authority to take decisions in the Chief Minister’s name. We all knew he would sign files with three magic words, ‘CM has seen’, even when the Chief Minister may never have laid eyes on the matter. In those days, one didn’t ask questions; one simply watched how power worked.

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The partnership delivered results. Haryana was pushed onto the development map with a speed and ambition that became its signature. Electricity reached every village, an achievement that sounds routine now but was revolutionary then. Tourist complexes were created out of barren land, roads improved, and the state acquired an administrative swagger. Methods could be debated, but the results were visible, and for a young officer, it was hard not to feel that the state was being run with purpose.

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Then came 1977.

The Emergency ended, Indira Gandhi’s government fell, and Bansi Lal, by then Defence Minister, lost his footing. In Haryana, the Janata Party under Chaudhary Devi Lal swept to power. Across India, the mood turned sharply against everything that smacked of Emergency-era high-handedness. In Haryana, Devi Lal had no doubt who symbolised that era’s administrative muscle: SK Misra.

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The backlash was merciless. Raids followed him like a shadow. The man once treated as invincible suddenly became untouchable. He stayed with his batchmate and friend, PH Vaishnav. I still remember when Mr Misra’s house was raided for three days.

At the time, I was Additional Director of Public Relations, Haryana, a title grander than its reality. In truth, I was little more than a shahi dhandorchi, a royal drummer, paid to sing the government’s praises. During Mr Misra’s powerful days, I had met him often and enjoyed his affection. Now that he was in the doghouse, most officers who had basked in his authority vanished overnight. Bureaucratic loyalty is most visible when it disappears. I would try to visit him whenever I came to Delhi, conscious of how lonely he had become.

But even harmless loyalty was suspect then. One day I was summoned by Chaudhary Devi Lal. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had reported that I was meeting Mr Misra. His tone was sharp, his look probing. I told him the truth: I knew Misraji, met him occasionally, and discussed only generalities. I had neither access to confidential files, nor reason to misuse them.

Devi Lal listened silently. Despite his rough image, there was a vein of humanity beneath the bluster. When I finished, he paused and uttered a single word: ‘Changa’.

All clear.

I walked out relieved, not because I’d been cleared, but because that one word summed up the whole process: suspicion, scrutiny, authority — and then simple fairness.

— Excerpted from ‘India and I’, with permission from Hachette India