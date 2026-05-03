‘Buildit’: How Blinkit came into being

I pulled out my laptop and started typing a message to the entire Grofers team. I was about to change the direction of our organisation. Again. Nervous yet fairly clear-headed, I sent the following message to the entire team: Effective immediately, we are shutting down our traditional online grocery business. From now on, every rupee, every resource, every waking hour will be focused on quick commerce. We will master 10-minute grocery delivery or we will die trying.

Advertisement

On our first day back in office after the Covid-19 outbreak in June 2021, I had drawn a line in the sand. We were changing direction. Grofers was going to be a 10-minute delivery company. That was all we were going to do and we were going to shut down everything else. We had taken a measured call a year ago to start opening dark stores in the cities to overcome manpower shortages at our warehouses.

Advertisement

Most of the stores opened in 2020 were growing and the quicker deliveries, happening in around 30 minutes, were doing phenomenally well. Now it was time for us to double down on the proposition, both out of desperation and a sense of opportunity. While there was a certain level of optimism and fear around the success of quick deliveries, we had endured a lot of criticism back in 2015 when we used to focus on deliveries in 90 minutes — that the business was unsustainable. However, seeing the number of express deliveries go up every day, there was a part of me that wanted to believe that this model would still make sense. More important, we had grown well as a business when we had offered faster deliveries in 2015.

Advertisement

At the time, our biggest competitor,

BigBasket, had started offering same-day deliveries, which typically happened between six and eight hours of placing an order. When we looked at the numbers, those deliveries didn’t seem to create any impact on how many more customers came to our platform or transacted with us. However, when we had started mini-warehouses inside the cities and started doing deliveries in 45 minutes, we had seen an increase in the number of transacting customers. Added to that, offering fresh fruits and vegetables was also leading to more growth.

Advertisement

Somewhere around the time when the Delta wave of Covid-19 was in full swing in April 2021, we had also tried delivering as fast as we could, which was typically in around 10 minutes. We took inspiration from a Turkish company called Getir. They were in the news at the time for pioneering the quick-delivery model. When we started delivering in 10 minutes, it seemed that customers loved it even more than when we were delivering in 45 minutes. Speed wasn’t a feature anymore — it was the product.

I asked the team to ensure that the store that served my house in Gurgaon was delivering all orders in 10 minutes. One morning, while I was making coffee, I realised we were out of the cookies that we typically had with our morning coffee. I ordered the cookies on Grofers as I prepared my coffee, thinking they would at least be available for the following day. However, the cookies arrived even before I was done making the coffee.

The penny dropped. The 10-minute service was something that fit into how people led their lives. It made a lot of sense for emergencies or in last-minute-use cases. While I was happy that I had got this insight, I wasn’t certain about pledging the future of the company at the altar of 10-minute deliveries — until I saw my mom’s phone.

In my household, my mom is the person managing most of the household needs. Although she wasn’t very proficient in using technology, she had learnt how to use the Grofers app after I pestered her for years. I told my mom about the cookies arriving in 10 minutes. She said that all her orders had also arrived in a few minutes. It was simply more convenient for her to get things as and when she needed them.

Soon after our marriage, my wife and I had designated Sundays as the day on which we would shop for our household needs. I hated the Sunday trip. The hassles of finding parking, lugging our purchases to the car and dealing with long lines at checkout took away the charm of offline shopping. The answer at the time had been to change the Grofers delivery service into a customer-facing app from which we could order everything we needed from the same stores. Now, many years later, instead of that app being useful just for me, it was useful for my mom as well. Suddenly, it all made sense. Our cities are developing and getting populated at a rapid pace, but they are not being developed in a way that fits the lifestyle of their inhabitants.

Early in 2021, the next-day delivery business was doing sales of around Rs 400 crore every month. In contrast, the quick-delivery business was only doing around Rs 20 crore a month but it was growing much faster. It was, however, extremely hard to convince our existing investors to bet on a six-month-old business that was likely going to cannibalise the larger business, which was closer to profitability and in which they had believed for a while.

In about six months, we became reasonably certain that our pivot was working. That was when we decided that the best way was to lean heavily on the new identity of a quick-delivery company. After a few checks on the available options, we settled on a name that communicated the instant nature of our new pivot — we decided to rename Grofers to Blinkit. The name change happened exactly eight years to the day we had launched the Grofers consumer app.

— Albinder Singh Dhindsa, from Patiala, is the founder of Blinkit. Excerpted from ‘Buildit’, with permission from HarperCollins