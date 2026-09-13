‘Bullet Nani and Other Badass Indian Grandmas’ by Jasreen Mayal Khanna: Nanis who blazed a trail

Dr Ramindar Dhillon is no stranger to bullets and bombs. At the height of the 1965 war, her home in Jodhpur was in the line of fire because of its proximity to the airstrip. A good shot, the feisty 19-year-old was even issued a gun to ward off enemy soldiers. Later, as a medical doctor, her career took a chequered course because of her husband’s postings as an IAF officer. But at 56, she made a major life decision: to work for the United Nations.

Her missions took her to conflict zones, including South Sudan, Afghanistan and East Timor, where she once again braved mortar shells and flying bullets to tend to the wounded. Yet it was not these exploits that earned her the nickname Bullet Nani. That came from her grandchildren, after she once absent-mindedly carried bullets in her purse before boarding a flight!

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Dr Dhillon is one of 12 Indian women profiled in Jasreen Mayal Khanna’s ‘Bullet Nani and Other Badass Indian Grandmas’. They are women who pushed the envelope harder than most. Now past their prime, their stories are reflective accounts of women who challenged convention, juggled multiple roles, endured hardship and brushed aside the constraints of patriarchy to pursue their dreams.

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Among them is Augusta Maria do Rosario Noronha, the Goan grandmother Khanna discovered while on vacation. Noronha made her mark in a man’s world — the alcohol trade. Having learnt the art of winemaking from her father-in-law, she went on to revive the family’s floundering winemaking unit. Then there is Sridevi Goel, an IPS officer, who famously stopped a riot during her first posting. Gita Prakash, a doctor who took to modelling at the age of 57, juggled both careers while also caring for three ailing seniors at home. Thankam P’s journey from extreme poverty to becoming a nuclear scientist was anything but easy. Meher Pestonji, meanwhile, saw journalism as not mere reportage, but as a tool to societal reform.

Khanna’s inspiration for the project came from closer home — her own nani Pushpinder Kaur. Eight months pregnant, Kaur walked out of an abusive marriage, completed her education, took up a job as a teacher and raised her daughter. It was only after Kaur’s death that Khanna realised there must be many other grandmothers with equally remarkable stories. Her search took her across India and into the homes of what she calls the country’s “early feminists”.

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Imphal-based Loukrakpam Naobi, for instance, raised six daughters single-handedly after her husband took another wife because he wanted sons. In those days, she did what was considered unthinkable: she set up a shop in the city market to keep the household going, educated her daughters and ensured that all six found good jobs. In Lakshadweep, the desire to serve her people led Rahmath Beegum to medicine. She became the island’s first female doctor. Even after the personal tragedies of losing both her husband and son, she continued to work tirelessly, going beyond her role as a doctor to improve medical facilities in the islands.

For these women, their words carry the same conviction as the lives they have lived. “Don’t get stuck at home with your choolha and bachcha,” says Suman Dhamane, the YouTube cooking sensation better known as Aapli Aaji. Perhaps the most memorable advice comes from Meenakshi Amma, the oldest practitioner of Kerala’s martial art form, Kalaripayattu: “Pursue whatever makes you happy, but remember that life cannot be only about joy.”

In hindsight, none of these women set out to become an inspiration. They were busy living — making careers, raising families, overcoming setbacks and starting over. That may be the most inspiring part about their stories — a reminder that no expiry date can be attached to one’s passion or dream. And that there is often more than one way to live a life.

— The reviewer is a senior journalist