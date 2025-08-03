‘Capitalism to Peopleism’ by Ravi Chaudhry makes a case for peopleism

Like many Generation Xers, I was once inspired by Ayn Rand’s paean to capitalism. Rand argued that a system founded on individual rights and laissez-faire economics is uniquely compatible with human reason and morality. Most of us found this persuasive. Yet, today, as we grapple with multiple existential crises and navigate the tangled skeins of a dysfunctional socio-economic framework, the sheen of capitalism has undeniably worn off. What, then, is the way forward? Does the solution lie in reform of capitalism, or does the gravity of the crisis call for an entirely new world order?

In ‘Capitalism to Peopleism: Inspiring a Leadership Transformation’, Ravi Chaudhry articulates just such a new vision. He insists that merely tweaking capitalism will not suffice: its core tenets are in self-destruct mode and if left unchecked, will lead to collapse. So, how does the human race step into ‘a safe new world’?

Chaudhry proposes the philosophy of “peopleism” as a viable alternative; a system that extends the same rights and privileges to everyone by practising equity of opportunity and genuine equality before the law. He emphasises that good governance arises not from concentrating authority in a few hands, but “by acquisition of capacity of all to resist authority when abused”. Only then can the aspirations of the haves and the have-nots align.

Chaudhry calls for a wisdom economy, not a knowledge economy. When wisdom becomes the prime driver, he says, the mind will be without fear and meaningful choices will be available for everyone — not just the privileged elite. The leadership required for such a society would have to reinvent itself and must be rooted in awareness, bridge-building and compassion.

The book’s message is simple but, undoubtedly utopian. The author avoids using the word utopia, arguing that it connotes something unattainable, whereas a transformation to peopleism, “cemented by doctrines of equity, sustainability, transparency and justice”, is within reach. Step by step, he builds the case for a new Magna Carta — a global charter of people’s rights — anchored in a “think-reflect-do” agenda designed to release our collective potential.

The vision of a world where “everyone matters” resonates and speaks to every citizen alarmed by pandemics, the spectre of nuclear war, extreme polarisation and climate change. We would all like to awaken in the fearless world Tagore envisioned. Yet, centuries of discord and greed have sown a deep-rooted scepticism, prompting most to dismiss the possibility of such a transformation. But Chaudhry’s optimism offers even the most jaded reader a flicker of hope.

Taking his advice to “ask the right questions”, I find myself playing the devil’s advocate. Can we truly build a world where everyone feels safe to question and reason? Can we genuinely hope for a future unscarred by the devastation of pandemics, war, famine, and terrorism? Can we ensure safety for children, women, and minorities? These are difficult questions. Yet, if we fail to ask them, we risk accepting the status quo.

