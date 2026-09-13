Captain Ashok Nath’s new book is an authoritative record of every artillery unit

This work on Indian artillery by Captain (Prof) Ashok Nath is a military historian’s delight. Meticulously researched, ‘Indian Artillery 1748-1947: Historical Records & Regimental Iconography of Indian Artillery’ is a first-of-its-kind book documenting the lineage and service of every artillery unit raised over these two centuries — a remarkable achievement by any standard. A standout feature is the iconography, which includes rarely seen insignia of long-forgotten units.

The book is divided into 14 chapters, covering the vast scope of this project, and, as the author notes, they are “…arranged both chronologically and thematically to provide a coherent progression”.

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Although guns and cannons have played a decisive role in the many wars fought in India over the centuries (the First Battle of Panipat in 1526 being the most famous), the author rightly states that it was only in 1748 that the East India Company “formally established regular artillery companies for the Bengal, Madras and Bombay Presidencies”, which soon emerged as battle-winning forces. He captures the ethnic composition of the artillery of each Presidency and then traces their histories, campaigns, battles and subsequent reorganisations.

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By examining their individual histories, the author enables the reader to appreciate the diverse traditions that eventually converged to form the foundations of the Royal Indian Artillery.

A century later, following the events of 1857, control of the Presidency armies passed to the British Crown. Although the growth of the artillery continued, restrictions were imposed on Indian troops, who were not permitted to serve in the field and horse artillery due to concerns of trust; they remained confined to the mountain batteries. It took many more decades before this policy changed.

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The succeeding chapters trace the evolution of the Punjab Frontier Force Mountain Batteries, as well as the other Indian Mountain Batteries and Pack Artillery Brigades and Regiments raised over time. These chapters are especially valuable because they document organisations whose histories have often remained dispersed among regimental records and archival sources. These mountain batteries distinguished themselves in many famous campaigns.

The following chapter, ‘Indian Artillery 1935-1945’, covers the rapid wartime expansion necessitated by the demands of the Second World War. This decade witnessed the raising of as many as 66 artillery units of the Indian Army, laying the foundations upon which the post-Independence Regiment of Artillery later emerged. In recognition of the sterling role played by the artillery during the war, King George VI conferred the title ‘Royal’, after which it became known as the Royal Indian Artillery.

The author correctly states that “despite a long and distinguished tradition of service, no Indian officer had been commissioned into the artillery until 1935. The Indianisation of the artillery commenced with the raising of ‘A’ Field Brigade on January 15, 1935, at Bangalore, which was entirely composed of Indian officers and men”, some of whom went on to have highly distinguished careers after Independence.

This was followed five years later by the raising of ‘B’ Field Brigade on May 15, 1940, at Bangalore, which later distinguished itself in the famous Battle of Bir Hacheim, destroying 64 tanks of Field Marshal Erwin Rommel’s famed Afrika Korps on May 27, 1942. This action received a special mention by Prime Minister Winston Churchill in the British Parliament. Both these regiments continue to exist today as 1 Field Regiment (Self-Propelled) and 2 Medium Regiment (Self-Propelled), respectively.

The author then goes beyond the field guns to discuss the specialist branches of the artillery arm, namely the Anti-Aircraft, Coastal Artillery and Air Observation Post units, all of which then formed part of the Regiment of Artillery. The Coastal Artillery was later merged with the Indian Navy, while the other two evolved into independent arms.

Chapter 10 provides a poignant conclusion to the principal historical narrative by examining the division of the Royal Indian Artillery between India and Pakistan in 1947. Some units had already been demobilised after the war and, at Partition, the remaining assets were divided between the Indian and Pakistani armies in the ratio of two-thirds to one-third. Ironically, regiments and troops with centuries of shared tradition, which had fought side by side for almost 200 years, would be fighting each other barely two months later.

The author has also explored some of the lesser-known artillery organisations: the Princely State Artillery Units, Allied State Contingents, Miscellaneous Artillery Units and the Auxiliary Force (India) Artillery. These formations are generally overlooked, yet together they formed an important component of India’s military past. Their inclusion transforms the book into a comprehensive study of the artillery organisations that existed throughout pre-Independence India over the preceding two centuries.

Captain Ashok Nath has drawn upon a wide range of archival material, official histories, regimental records and published sources. The numerous tables add considerable value to the text. The iconography is a historian’s delight; the author has undertaken invaluable research in recording regimental insignia, badges, belt plates, shoulder titles, pouch belts and other miscellaneous accoutrements.

This monumental work fills a long-standing void and will serve as an indispensable reference for all those interested in the evolution of the Indian Army in general, and the Regiment of Artillery in particular.

— The reviewer is former Additional Director General, Artillery