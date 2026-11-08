‘Caste in its Own Shadow’: Caste bias among Muslims

Urdu literature has been popularly known for its sublime couplets and ghazals celebrating love, the beloved, and many philosophical thoughts. But less attention has been paid to Urdu’s prose and fiction, especially afsane, the short stories that evolved mostly in the 20th century, creating a legacy almost as great as its poetry.

But what subjects did these stories explore? While one must be cautious not to associate Urdu language only with the Muslims of South Asia (there have been many non-Muslim authors and poets), the afsane and Urdu novels have dealt to a large extent with the social reality, the human struggles, the romances, and the traumas in the lives of Muslims, of course, along with their relations with non-Muslims. As many authors of Urdu prose happened to come from upper class and elite families with a background in aristocracy, a lot of these stories deal with the loss of their political and cultural power, especially after the Partition of India.

But one subject that Urdu prose ignored to some extent is the occurrence of caste or social hierarchy in the Muslim society of South Asia. ‘Caste in its Own Shadow’ is a welcome selection of Urdu afsane or short stories in English translation, exploring the subject of caste or identity among Indian Muslims. Translated by senior journalist Anil Maheshwari and compiled by Suhail Waheed, it contains 19 stories by several celebrated as well as lesser-known authors like Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi, Qurratulain Hyder, Wajeda Tabassum, and Kausar Beg, among others.

A mention of Urdu stories about caste among Muslims immediately raises a few questions. Firstly, many idealist Muslims would argue that such a selection is erroneous since Islam is against caste or hierarchy, ignoring its existence in the community since centuries. Secondly, is Urdu or Urdu fiction supposed to represent only Muslims and their problems? Have Muslim authors not expressed these sentiments in other Indian languages? And most importantly, what should be the criteria to make such a selection for a book: stories that simply mention the relations between upper (ashraf) and lower (ajlaf) castes or expose their prejudices or mistreatment in the community?

Advertisement

Some of these issues have been discussed in detail by the editor Suhail Waheed in his important essay ‘All in One Row’, which for a reason has been placed at the end of the volume, without differentiating it from the stories or informing that it is supposed to provide the historical and social context of the stories and the volume. Suhail provides a history of how caste and hierarchy was established among Indian Muslims, not simply as an impact of Hindu caste structure, but imported and perfected by Muslim rulers themselves over centuries. And Urdu literary traditions carried it forward in poetry and prose without questioning it.

Many of the stories included in the volume, such as ‘Aallan’ (by AN Qasmi), ‘The Custom’ (Zakia Mashhadi), ‘The Sweeper’ (Salma Jeelani), and ‘Low-Born’ (Syed Noorul Hasnain), etc, feature protagonists from aristocratic Syed families owning lands or crumbling mansions in villages, dealing with servants from lower castes. Of course, the characters and their personalities are often shown to be strong and attractive, but the caste and class bias is evident in the stories.

Once again, the question is: what are we trying to achieve through this anthology? Feature stories where the authors criticise or expose the caste bias of the Muslim elite? Or explore the delicate, and often difficult, balance between the master and the servant, which could sometime even acquire romantic tones, such as in ‘Aallan’? In rare cases, the stories also reverse the caste equation by telling the perspective of the oppressed caste and gender, such as in ‘Hand-Me-Downs’ (Wajeda Tabassum), where a little maid servant who had to wear clothes worn by her Shahzadi mistress all her life takes the most unusual revenge at the end. Another chilling and thought-provoking story is ‘Chunwa ka Halala’ by Shamoel Ahmad, where it’s not just the caste and gender bias but also religious conservatism that dictates the lives of a low-born Muslim couple, whose marriage is annulled by a local maulvi because they prayed for a son in a Hindu ritual and so on.

Advertisement

The stories in this collection have been translated from the Hindi volume titled ‘Tashtari’ (saucer), which was originally published in Urdu as ‘Urdu ke Asabiyati Afsane’ in 2025 by Suhail Waheed. Reading these stories, one wondered why the anthology is missing two of the most prominent afsana nigars (story writers) of Urdu, Premchand and Manto, who wrote extensively about the struggles and stark lives of the poor people?

Suhail’s aim was probably to show how Muslim writers of Urdu have totally avoided writing about caste among Muslims, unlike Hindi writers who did expose this issue extensively. According to him, Manto used many characters from the oppressed caste in his stark stories but they are always lower caste Hindus.

Most other ashraf Urdu authors, including the progressive ones, too used lead characters from elite Muslim families in their fiction, contrasting them with low-born Hindu protagonists, ignoring the same hierarchy in their own community. While one may debate the criteria for selection of these stories, they definitely provoke the Urdu writers and readers for introspection.

Advertisement

— The reviewer is a filmmaker