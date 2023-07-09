 ‘Centres of Power’ by Chinmaya R Gharekhan: From a diplomat’s diary : The Tribune India

The author doesn't say if India failed to assess Pakistan's nuclear programme.



Vivek Katju

Chinmaya R Gharekhan, who joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1958, had a stellar diplomatic career. His work, ‘Centres of Power: My Years in the Prime Minister’s Office and Security Council’, covers about a decade — 1981-1991 — of Indian foreign policy and diplomacy as seen from the vantage point of the important official and diplomatic offices he occupied during this period. In addition, for a year between two stints at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), he served as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in 1981-82 and was in charge of the Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan division.

Centres of Power: My Years in the Prime Minister’s Office and Security Council by Chinmaya R Gharekhan. Rupa. Pages 336. Rs 795

The first sentence of the book states that it is based on the “diary” Gharekhan had maintained and is therefore not a “memoir” or a “present recollection of what happened then”. He notes that “memory can play tricks”. While memory may not be accurate occasionally, a diary focuses, largely, if not only, on the ebb and flow of daily happenings. In the process, it may omit matters that subsequently proved to be of historical significance. Besides, a diary is also based on the choice of what was recorded and what was ignored. This is illustrated in Gharekhan’s decision to record developments relating to only Pakistan and not the momentous events taking place in Afghanistan and Iran, whose impact on the region and the world continues and which vitally affected India’s interests.

The real issue for India after its 1971 victory over Pakistan and through the 1980s was its western neighbour’s single-minded quest for nuclear weapons. But Gharekhan’s diary does not record any serious discussion on this issue during the years he headed MEA’s Pakistan Division or his years in the PMO. There are stray references to the Pakistan nuclear programme but no evidence of the salience that it should have had in that period’s foreign policy and diplomatic endeavours.

Instead, Gharekhan writes page after page on the minutiae of diplomatic discussions on a No-War Pact/Treaty of Non-Aggression (neither of which were realised) and the formation of a Joint Commission which proved to be of no consequence. If only Gharekhan had allowed himself to move away from his diary, he could have given assessments if Indira and Rajiv Gandhi and their advisers were neglectful and naïve in handling what has turned out to be one of India’s great and enduring strategic challenges: a nuclear-armed Pakistan. This question is especially important because Gharekhan quotes Indira Gandhi telling him in 1983: “…in any case, we are not going to make atomic bombs.”

Gharekhan’s account of the personalities of Indira and Rajiv, with their respective fads and foibles, instincts and prejudices, strengths and weaknesses in the foreign policy arena are significant for scholars of the diplomatic and political history of that period. All PMOs are ‘courts’ reflecting the personality of its political leader and, as in all courts, the ‘courtiers’ — of which Gharekhan was necessarily one — edge and elbow to gain favour. The book, in this respect, makes for interesting reading and also gives insights into how decisions were made.

Gharekhan was in the PMO in the tragic year of 1984. His account of Indira Gandhi’s assassination and Rajiv Gandhi’s anointment as Prime Minister and the developments in Punjab that year and the next are valuable. They provide an understanding of what happened in those crucial years but greater probing, again, not necessarily based on his diary, of Pakistan’s role could have added to an understanding of the roots of the troubles that were to come in Punjab and even in J&K.

Gharekhan took over as India’s Permanent Representative to the UN in New York in 1986. He served in that capacity till December 1992. The portion of his book on his assignment at the UN focuses exclusively on the events beginning with Iraqi President Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait in August 1990, and the first Gulf War, led by the United States, under the UN cover. Kuwait was restored to its erstwhile international status and its ruling dynasty reinstalled. Gharekhan gives vivid and insightful details of the futile negotiations in the UN as the US and its allies were determined to wage a war to liberate Kuwait and end the Iraqi army as a potent regional force. In this, they were not really opposed by the Soviets who, by 1990, were a pale shadow of their former self. Indeed, a year later, USSR went into history’s dustbin.

India was put in an impossible position because it had 1.75 lakh nationals in Kuwait and major economic interests in Iraq. Delhi was naturally cautious, for its first priority was the safety of its nationals and their extraction. On the other hand, Gharekhan, as he admits, questioned by his diplomatic peers, was more inclined to urge that aggression be condemned. He was able to moderate Delhi’s position once Indian nationals were safe.

This is a useful work largely for what it focuses on but also for what it does not.

